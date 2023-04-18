The Hunt for Raoul Moat viewers slam ‘sick’ and ‘twisted’ people who saw killer as a ‘legend’

Viewers of The Hunt for Raoul Moat on ITV have criticised those members of the public who hailed the killer a ‘legend’.

Episode 2 of the true crime dramatisation aired on Tuesday night (April 17), and showed how the murderer Raoul Moat gained supporters and ‘fans’.

After shooting his ex-girlfriend, and killing her new boyfriend Chris Brown, disturbed Raoul Moat then shot policeman PC Rathband – subsequently leaving him blind.

Raoul then went on the run, pursued by police in what became one of the most famous manhunts in UK history.

Alarmingly, some people called criminal Raoul Moat a ‘legend’.

The real Raoul Moat was seen as a hero by some (Credit: Shutterstock)

Raoul Moat ‘fans’ called killer a ‘legend’

In a frankly baffling twist, some members of the public saw Raoul Moat as a legend.

It may seem difficult to imagine now but, at the time, many took to platforms including Facebook and Twitter to who their support for Raoul Moat.

Much like the recent Nicola Bulley case, many misinformed members of the public gathered together on social media – seemingly forgetting that Raoul was a murderer.

The story took ever more baffling turns when footballer Paul Gascoigne turned up. This added to the surreal nature of what should have been seen as a devastating tragedy.

In episode 1 of The Hunt for Raoul Moat, viewers saw a reconstruction of members of the public laying flowers at the spot where Raoul Moat killed himself after a much-publicised manhunt.

One woman told the camera: “We’re here for Raoul Moat. He’s a hero to us. I do think he’s a hero.”

Meanwhile, the camera panned across flowers with cards saying: “Raoul, always in our thoughts.” Another said: “RIP Raoul. True legend.”

A Facebook page was started called ‘RIP Raoul Moat you legend’. It attracted 30,000 subscribers, until it was taken down.

Matt Stokoe plays Raoul Moat in The Hunt for Raoul Moat Moat (Credit: ITV1)

Viewers disgusted by fans of the killer

Those watching The Hunt for Raoul Moat on ITV were ‘sickened’ by those members of the public who showed support for the killer, and branded him a ‘legend’.

Understandably, many horrified viewers turned to Twitter to express their anger and contempt. One tweeted: “Makes me sick to my stomach that people thought of Raoul Moat as a legend. I hate how [bleep] up people can be. #TheHuntforRaoulMoat.”

Another said: “#TheHuntforRaoulMoat Wonder if a record is kept of the twisted, evil people who supported #RaoulMoat. #psychopaths of the future?”

A third added: “Watching #TheHuntforRaoulMoat and I genuinely don’t understand why people thought he was a hero? And why he had so many fans? Am I missing something?”

“Shame these Moat supporters aren’t on Twitter to face their haters, cowardly little toe rags #TheHuntForRaoulMoat,” said another, while one more wrote: “Only absolute scum would believe Raoul Moat was a ‘legend’. Can’t believe I share a country with people like that #TheHuntForRaoulMoat.”

The Hunt for Raoul Moat concludes on ITV1 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9pm. All episodes are currently available to watch on ITVX.

