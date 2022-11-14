Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff of Strictly fame announced their engagement to the world yesterday (Sunday, November 13).

Kristina, who was paired up with Ben on the show back in 2013, called it the “biggest surprise of my life”.

Former Strictly stars Ben and Kristina are engaged! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff engagement

Yesterday saw Ben and Kristina announced their engagement to the world.

The happy couple met back in 2013 when they were paired up with each other on Strictly. Together they finished in eighth place.

In 2015, following his split from his wife, Abby, Ben and Kristina began dating.

In 2016 they welcomed their first child into the world – a little girl called Milena.

Now, after being together for seven years, the couple has announced their engagement.

In an interview with Hello!, they revealed that Ben had popped the question during a romantic getaway to the Maldives.

During the interview, Kristina confessed that Ben asking her to marry him was the “biggest surprise” of her life.

“Although we’d talked before about getting married one day, I hadn’t the slightest idea that Ben was planning this. I was overcome with emotion and said: ‘Yes, yes, and yes’ straight away,” she said.

Kristina and Ben have been together since 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff talk engagement

Ben’s proposal came on the paradise island resort of Soneva Fushi.

“I wanted us to go further forward together and taking a holiday in such a beautiful place felt like the perfect moment to do that,” Ben explained.

Ben’s proposal came halfway through their 16-day holiday.

Kristina and Ben were taken on a boat trip to a nearby island. Once there, Kristina saw a lantern-lit heart and ‘Will you marry me?’ written in the sand.

Describing the romantic moment, Kristina branded it “surreal”.

She also expressed surprise over how well Ben had kept planning it secret.

“Love has different meanings and for me, that’s a relationship with a partner who’s been through difficult times with me and together we move forward. She’s the person I want in my life forever,” Ben said.

Kristina shared the happy news on her Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans and followers react

Kristina also shared the happy news on her Instagram yesterday.

The 45-year-old Russian dancer posted a picture of Ben on one knee, proposing to her.

“Dreams do come true,” she captioned the post. She also added: “#happy #happynews #love.”

A number of her 40.2k followers took to the comment section to gush over the news.

“Congratulations darling so happy for you all,” former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball wrote.

“Congratulations, such great news,” another follower said. “So happy for you it’s about time, congrats,” another commented.

“What beautiful news! Congratulations to both of you!” a third gushed.

“Congratulations, could not be happier for a more a beautiful couple,” another wrote.

Read more: Strictly results: Katya Jones called out as Tony Adams forced off show

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.