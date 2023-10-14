BBC issues hasty apology after Shirley Ballas inadvertently encourages illegal behaviour

Strictly’s Shirley Ballas accidentally encouraged illegal behaviour during a radio interview and now the BBC has issued a snappy apology.

The Strictly Come Dancing star urged women to carry tasers during a discussion about how women can protect themselves from potential attackers on Radio 4’s Women’s Hour this week.

But Shirley hadn’t realised that stun guns are illegal in the UK and soon both she and the Beeb were forced to backtrack.

Shirley apologises for her slip up on the radio (Credit: This Morning / YouTube)

Shirley Ballas issues problematic message

During the radio chat Shirley said: “All women in today’s society should become more vigilant. It’s important that people take care of themselves, maybe carry tasers, things like that.

“My message goes out to all women, not just women in ‘profile’. It’s taking care of yourself, it’s educating yourself. What can you do if you were in a situation that happened to take hold of you…”

Host Krupa Padhy issued an urgent apology at the end of the show.

She said: “We must say that stun guns or tasers are prohibited weapons and it is an offence to possess them.”

Tasers are used only by trained police in exceptional circumstances and carry a 50,000 volt charge.

Shirley hadn’t realised that tasers are illegal in the UK (Credit: YouTube / Strictly Come Dancing)

Shirley: ‘I apologise for my comments’

The Strictly head judge also apologised for her mistake and the “incorrect mention” of the weapon.

Shirley, 63, added: “I apologise for my comments. I did not know tasers were illegal in the UK and I do not encourage violence in any way, shape or form.

“I wanted to get the message across that women should feel empowered to protect themselves.”

Read more: Strictly viewers fume over Shirley Ballas’ scoring of Eddie Kadi: ‘What a waste.’

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.