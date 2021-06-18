BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood has lifted the lid on her love life – thirteen years after her divorce.

The 59-year-old weather reporter previously split from ex-husband Jimmy Kirkwood in 2008.

Now, Carol has revealed she’s currently dating an “extremely handsome” secret boyfriend.

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood has lifted the lid on her secret boyfriend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood say?

Carol spent 18 years with her former husband Jimmy, who was an Irish and GB hockey player.

But while she isn’t planning to wed again, the TV star revealed she’s extremely happy in her current relationship.

In fact, her mystery boyfriend is the “best thing that’s ever happened” to her.

He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me

Carol told Prima Magazine: “I don’t want to say too much about my boyfriend, but I will say that he is very kind and very funny – he’s always making me laugh. And extremely handsome, as well.”

Furthermore, she gushed: “He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic – it’s 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work.

“That, to me, is worth a million red roses.”

Carol has presented the weather on BBC Breakfast sine 1998 (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, back in 2016, Carol admitted she had found love again.

She told the Express at the time: “I’m very happy in my relationship status at the moment. I’m not single.”

However, it’s not known whether Carol was referring to the same man.

When did Carol and her husband divorce?

Carol and Jimmy put an end to their marriage back in 2008.

Following their divorce, the BBC Breakfast star explained that she felt a sense of freedom.

Speaking of her past relationship, Carol previously said: “I was married for a long time and I got married quite young so it’s nice doing things I have the freedom to do now.

“If I want to go out to the theatre or go out with friends for dinner, I’ve got that freedom.”

Meanwhile, Carol has presented the weather on BBC Breakfast since 1998.

The star acts as the main weather presenter on the programme.

Furthermore, Carol also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional Pasha Kovalev in 2015.

