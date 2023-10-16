Battersea announces huge Paul O’Grady honour following donations after his death

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home will be naming their clinic after national treasure Paul O’Grady, who died in March.

The charity made the announcement earlier today (October 16) on what would have been Paul’s 11th anniversary in the charity role.

The For the Love of Dogs star died at age 67 peacefully at his home in Kent from a sudden cardiac arrhythmia. His husband of five years, Andre Portasio, broke the news to the public.

‘Paul was so passionate in his support of rescue animals’

In a new statement, Paul’s widower, Andre, opened up about his husband’s long-lasting impact on everyone.

“Seeing how loved Paul was by so many has been truly touching,” he said. “Paul was so passionate in his support of rescue animals, and it gives me some comfort to know that through the hard work and commitment of Battersea and other charities Paul’s legacy will live on.”

Andre expressed that Paul would “have been pleased to know that the most disadvantaged animals he was so fond of championing are getting the love and support they deserve”.

So far, Battersea said a fund has raised an impressive £480,000 following Paul’s death. According to The Guardian, five other animal charities close to Paul’s heart will also receive £20,000.

‘It really is a testament to how loved Paul was’

Peter Laurie, the chief executive of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, said the charity has been “overwhelmed and deeply touched by the generous donations from thousands of people”.

He continued: “It really is a testament to how loved Paul was, and we shall always be forever grateful for everything he did for us.”

Peter added that Paul “helped animals in their recuperation from surgery”. He also “watched as they headed off-site for specialist surgery”.

For this reason, Battersea felt naming their “state-of-the-art clinic facilities” after Paul felt “fitting”. It’s now called The Paul O’Grady Veterinary Hospital.

