Barry McGuigan has broken his silence over the tragic death of his daughter and how it impacted his family.

The boxer’s daughter, Danika, died aged 33 in 2019.

She passed away following a tough battle with cancer.

Danika had a rough history of health troubles, and had previously battled leukaemia when she was just 11 years old.

Barry McGuigan breaks silence over daughter Danika’s death

In an interview on The Late Late Show, Barry shared how he felt the moment he discovered she was suffering from tumours.

“I know there are loads of parents who have lost their children and I know how devastating that is, how hard it is. My heart goes out to all of them.

“She was such an important part of our lives in everything. Even my four grandchildren, my latest grandchild is Mila Nika McGuigan.

“Every time I look at them I think of her and she loved those kids. She loved Tadhg, my first grandchild, who she spent so much time with.

“She was such a family person,” added an emotional Barry.

Barry’s fans were quick to share their support for the sports star on social media.

“Barry McGuigan was my hero from a very young age, I’m in bits watching him talk about his daughter,” said one fan.

“He’s a true hero to me now again, to show grief like that on television is truly brave and shows what a great dad and genuine guy he is.”

Who was Danika McGuigan?

Danika’s death shocked the showbiz world in 2019.

She had roles in numerous television and film productions throughout her career.

Following her death, Danika’s brother Shane broke the news to fans on Twitter.

“My beautiful sister Danika lost her battle with cancer in the early hours of Tuesday morning, at the young age of 33,” he said.

“She overcame it once with a two-year fight when she was 11 to 13.

“Unfortunately, Nika couldn’t beat it again but she fought so bravely until the end. I have memories that I’ll cherish for a lifetime and you will live on forever in spirit.

“I’m so so proud of you! Love you forever my older ‘little’ sister. RIP,” added Shane.

