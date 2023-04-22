Ashley Banjo breaks silence on split from wife following birthday backlash

For the first time, Ashley Banjo has lifted the lid on his shock split from wife Francesca Abbott.

The Diversity dancer, 34, split with his childhood sweetheart, 36, after 16 years together in December.

Ashley Banjo opens up on split

Now, he states his main concern is ensuring his children, four-year-old Rose, and three-year-old Micah, are happy as he coparents.

Ashley wants to ensure his family is okay (Credit: ITV)

“At the end of the day, for me when it comes to life my children are my priority,” he told the Mail. “And looking after my family and my babies and making sure they’re happy and their lives are good is number one.”

It’s the first time Ashley, who hosts The Real Full Monty, has opened up on his shock break-up.

Francesca and Ashley shared a lengthy statement to confirm their split.

“Nearly 18 months ago we took the decision to separate,” the statement read.

“This is not a decision that has been taken lightly.

“It has not been easy and the processing of the situation has not been fast by any means.

“Our main focus will always be our beautiful children. Every decision that has been made is to make sure we can continue as a loving family and give the very best of ourselves as parents.”

When did Diversity win Britain’s Got Talent?

Ashley became a household name after winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 with Diversity.

Meanwhile, he has teased he’s willing to appear on the new series to perform once more.

The troupe gave another performance on the programme in 2020, where they paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Diversity may perform on BGT again (Credit: ITV)

It was a powerful but controversial performance, attracting 24500 Ofsted complaints.

The new series of BGT sees new judge, former Strictly star Bruno Tonioli, start on the panel.

Bruno’s flamboyant attitude and lack of attention to the rules of the show was a breath of fresh air for some.

