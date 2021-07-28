As Little Mix debut at Madame Tussauds, here are its most hilariously awful wax figures

Little Mix have just had their wax figures unveiled at Madame Tussauds.

The hugely successful girl band look incredible, and fans can’t get over their likeness.

The iconic London venue has come a long way since their waxworks of the past that used to go viral for all the wrong reasons.

Here’s a look back at some of the worst ever to be created.

It’s all in the detail 🔍

First up, we’ve got Lindsay Lohan.

This bizarre-looking creation is sat in Tokyo, so you’re at least safe in the knowledge you’ll likely never have to see it up close.

This looks NOTHING like Lindsay Lohan (Credit: Splashnews)

We’re not quite sure who it looks like, but it says more footballer’s wife than former Disney star.

We’re not really sure who this is to be honest (Credit: Splashnews)

Angelina Jolie is considered one of the most stunning women in the world.

Her beauty is constantly imitated but never bettered. And that’s very evident when it comes to her waxwork.

It’s got all the right ingredients, but something about it just feels so incredibly… off.

It’s supposed to be her forehead, but we think they miscalculated (Credit: Splashnews)

Oh Shakira, Shakira!

Shakira may be one of the most popular singers on the planet, but you wouldn’t know that from her waxwork.

Its eyes are screaming “help me,” and do not get us started on the sheer size of her forehead.

You could write the lyrics to Whenever Wherever on there and still have space left!

Kim Kardashian’s waxwork looks more like a Topshop mannequin (Credit: Splashnews)

There are so many things wrong with Kim Kardashian’s waxwork, but let’s break it down.

Firstly, the make-up that’s too white for her face. Then we have the bizarre patchy self-tanner.

Lastly, the way she looks both simultaneously young and elderly at the same time.

We can’t imagine Arnold gave this waxwork a thumbs up (Credit: Splashnews)

Whether it’s Arnold Schwarzenegger’s yellow teeth or patchy skin, it looks more like a poor man’s Tom Cruise.

Here’s hoping the next Terminator movie is Arnold hunting down this monstrosity and ridding the world of it.

He may have sung about bringing sexy back, but his waxwork does anything but (Credit: Splashnews)

Justin Timberlake is an international sex symbol, so Madame Tussauds’ decision to make him look like a balding supply teacher is rather questionable.

Does anyone care to explain?

We have truly never seen something more terrifying, and we’ve seen most of Hugh’s rom-coms (Credit: Splashnews)

He’s a beloved British heartthrob that could melt the hearts of women (and some men) around the world.

And yet, his waxwork looks like it’s possessed by the spirit of a demon.

Remind us to never get famous, we dread to think what we’d end up looking like.

