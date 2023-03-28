Anton Du Beke’s heartbreaking confession about wife Hannah over their gruelling IVF journey

Anton Du Beke welcomed twins, George and Henrietta, with his wife Hannah through IVF back in 2017. However, their journey to parenthood certainly wasn’t easy.

Opening up about their gruelling experience, Anton Du Beke made a heartbreaking confession about his ‘incredible’ wife, as he revealed that she went through a ‘boot camp’-style IVF process.

Anton Du Beke’s wife Hannah suffered with endometriosis (Credit: Cover Images)

Anton Du Beke makes heartbreaking confession about wife Hannah

Recently, Anton has been travelling across Sicily with his Strictly co-star Giovanni Pernice for their new BBC show, leaving his wife and kids at home. The new series Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily follows the two pals as they explore the sun-kissed island.

But when Anton isn’t fronting his new show or judging on Strictly, he’s spending time with his two children George and Henrietta. The twins were born in 2017, following Hannah’s long-term struggle with endometriosis.

We were enormously fortunate as we had one go but it was sort of boot camp. We were hardcore at it so it was really hard on Hannah- blood tests, injections every day. It’s really difficult.

Speaking on the Parenting Hell podcast, Anton shared the ups and downs of their gruelling IVF journey that allowed them to have their two beautiful children. He claimed: “She’s everything I thought she would be. I thought she’d be an excellent mum, always knew she’d be a great mum but she couldn’t have children.

“I thought isn’t it funny how nature works in mysterious ways. The person I thought would be an incredible mum couldn’t have children. That’s the sad irony of it all.”

Anton Du Beke reveals that he’s ‘thrilled’ to be a parent (Credit: Cover Images)

Anton reveals gruelling details of their IVF process

But although their journey to parenthood was ‘difficult’, Anton revealed that he’s ‘thrilled’ to finally be a parent as his wife Hannah is an ‘excellent mum’.

The Strictly star said: “But as we had IVF we were able to have them in the end and I’m thrilled for me- because I’d have 100 [kids] by the way because I love them. But I’m thrilled for Hannah because she is amazing at it.”

Talking about the process, Anton went on to share that it felt like a ‘boot camp’ as his wife underwent blood tests and injections every day.

He continued: “We were enormously fortunate as we had one go but it was sort of boot camp. We were hardcore at it so it was really hard on Hannah – blood tests, injections every day. It’s really difficult.”

Read more: Anton Du Beke’s Strictly Come Dancing future ‘revealed’ amid claims panel ‘won’t change’?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.