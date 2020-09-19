Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s friendship has become more like family, as Ant reveals he dotes on Dec’s daughter Isla as he plays “uncle”.

The pair have been best friends for over 30 years and recently celebrated the milestone with the launch of their autobiography.

In addition, they have often claimed they are more like brothers than colleagues.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have recently celebrated 30 years in television. (Credit: Splash News)

What did Ant McPartlin say about Dec’s daughter?

The pair recently discussed feeling like family during a radio chat on TFM.

Sitting alongside Dec, Ant revealed how much he adores Isla.

He said: “I haven’t done a nappy. I was round yours the other day.

“We were doing a lot of playing in the garden – she’s absolutely beautiful.”

Dec also shared some cute family moments, including how Isla has learned to say his name.

He said: “She has just turned two a couple of weeks ago, running around and talking – we are getting words out of her.

“My wife has taught her to say Daddy Dec, she just shouts: ‘Dec, Dec.'”

Dec and his wife Ali welcomed their daughter Isla back in 2018, and Ant was the first guest to rush over.

Ant had just returned from a romantic holiday with his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett and headed straight to the hospital to meet his new “niece”.

Declan Donnelly and wife Ali welcomed baby Isla in 2018. (Credit: Splash News)

Ant and girlfriend Anne-Marie could be next

As Ant dotes on two-year-old Isla, sources close to the couple believe he could be ready to settle down with kids.

In addition, his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong is in motion, so settling down with Anne-Marie could be the next step.

A body language expert told the Mirror she believes the couple are ready to have a brood of their own. Expert Judi James says there are “subtle body language signals” the couple give off.

She said: “First there’s the way the duo are dressing alike, which is always an announcement of twinning.

“Then there’s the shared ‘his and hers’ baby substitute dogs, which are often the first trial step in starting a family together.”

Ant’s ex-wife Lisa throws his stuff out on the street

Ant’s ex wife Lisa Armstrong has also been making news as she recently threw his belongings out on the street.

The boxed items were left for passers-by to collect, with a sign saying: “Help yourself.”

