Jessica Plummer – who played Chantelle in EastEnders – is destined for big things, according to one former star of the show.

On Friday night (September 18), viewers witnessed Chantelle’s domestic violence storyline come to a tragic end.

She was killed after being pushed by husband Gray onto an upturned knife in the dishwasher.

And, as well as fans praising her performance, one former EastEnders actress has also predicted Chantelle actress Jessica is destined for big things.

Chantelle actress set for ‘great things’ after EastEnders

Tamzin Outhwaite – who played Mel Owen – spoke exclusively to Entertainment Daily and told us she loves the young actress.

“I’ve always been a massive EastEnders fan and I think she’s a lovely actress and a really lovely girl,” said Tamzin.

She then went on to predict big things for Jessica.

“I bet she goes on to great things, I bet she does,” Tamzin told us.

I’ve always been a massive EastEnders fan but when you’ve been in it, it’s difficult to go back and watch it.

Tamzin also praised her old soap for addressing the sensitive subject matter in such a brilliant way.

‘EastEnders has always done it well’

She said: “I think soaps have a responsibility to cover everything in society. They’ve always done it well at EastEnders.”

Tamzin did tell us, though, that she struggles to watch the BBC One soap these days.

She revealed: “I’ve always been a massive EastEnders fan but when you’ve been in it, it’s difficult to go back and watch it.

“You go from being a fan to knowing the secrets so it’s a bit trickier,” she added.

Asked if she misses the soap, Tamzin confirms that she does.

“I miss the people,” she said, referring to her old co-stars.

“I still speak to Scott [Maslen], Jake [Wood] and Lucy Benjamin.

“We all keep in touch on social media,” she added.

The actress concluded: “I do miss them. But I really enjoy having my life back at the same time.”

