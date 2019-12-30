Andrea McLean has vowed to stop playing it safe next year.

The Loose Women panellist has promised to test herself to the limits and push herself out of her "comfort zone" in 2020.

She'll be pushing herself in 2020 (Credit: Splash)

She said: "Everything I'll be doing in 2020 is something I am passionate about.

"For me, it's more seeing what I'm capable of and pushing myself out of my comfort zone.

"I've kind of played it safe for the last 15 to 20 years. Now I'm looking up and thinking, 'What do I want to do?' "

Andrea - who is married to Nick Feeney and has Finlay, 18, and Amy, 13, from her previous marriages - turned 50 earlier this year and has found a lot of benefits to reaching the milestone age.

She explained to HELLO! Magazine "Being 50 is awesome. It's a win-win age.

"If you do something really impressive, people are super impressed because you're 50 and if you don't want to do it, people say, 'Oh, it's fine, she's 50.'

"It's made me evaluate where I am, what I want to do and where I want to be."

Andrea and Nick aren't planning any wild celebrations on New Year's Eve.

She admitted: "I just like to watch it on the telly in my pyjamas."

Nick added: "We are in bed by midnight."

But that doesn't mean the brunette presenter leads a quiet life all the time as she loves going out with her Loose Women co-stars.

Andrea loves a good Loose Women night out (Credit: ITV)

She said: "The best Loose Women nights out are the ones that aren't planned. We recently went away for Stacey [Solomon]'s 30th and Kay Adams decided to dress up as a Christmas tree.

"She walked through the restaurant shaking hands with people like a meet-and-greet. We nearly died laughing.

"But the best bit about that was getting together and chatting. There was nothing riotous about it, it was just nice."

