Pregnant Amy Childs rushed to hospital after twins ’stopped kicking’

Pregnant Amy Childs has revealed she was recently rushed to hospital after her twin babies “stopped kicking”.

The 32-year-old star, who already has two kids – Polly, five and four-year-old Richie from previous relationships – is expecting twins with her beau Billy Delbosq.

Amy opened up about the ordeal during an Instagram Live (Credit: ITV)

Amy Childs worried after unborn kids ‘stopped kicking’

Throughout her pregnancy so far, Amy has kept her loyal legion of fans updated on her road to motherhood.

But the TOWIE alum was left dashing to the hospital earlier this week, after noticing her unborn babies hadn’t been moving as much.

Amy opened up about the terrifying ordeal during an Instagram Live with midwife Zoe on the mambaby_uk account.

The reality star is expecting her third and fourth child this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amy Childs ‘got checked’ amid unborn baby twins

“I will honestly say I didn’t feel it kick,” Amy said.

“There were a few people messaging me the other day, when I said: ‘I have not got a lot of movement’, and because I’m getting big there is not a lot of room in there.

“I will honestly say I didn’t feel it kick, I rang the midwife straight away, of course I got checked. It was fine.

“That worry never goes.”

Any Childs experienced ‘really painful’ contractions

Amy announced her pregnancy at end of October last year, but last week she thought she was going into early labour.

The mum-to-be said she started getting “really painful” contractions in which her beau Billy was terrified and “panicking”.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she said: “These contractions were coming on really strong, they’re so painful. It’s like having a real contraction. I called the midwife about it and she said it’s because I’m getting bigger and my skin’s tightening.”

Fortunately, Amy knew the issue was Braxton Hicks – having experienced it during her pregnancies with her two other children.

“It didn’t scare me too much as I’ve experienced it before, but I think it scared Bill, the thing about me, when I’m in pain I just take loads of deep breaths.”

Amy added “It was really painful. While he was panicking, I’m glad Billy saw what was happening so he can prepare for when I gave birth.”

