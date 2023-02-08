Amanda Owen admits she feels ‘helpless’ over heartbreaking news as she makes sad admission about son

Amanda Owen has admitted on Twitter to feeling ‘helpless’ amid ongoing stories surrounding recent earthquakes.

She’s even referenced a heartwrenching moment about her son consuming the news.

Known for helming the hit show Our Yorkshire Farm alongside her now-separated husband Clive, Amanda said recent events in the world are “beyond comprehension”.

It’s after a series of earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 this year.

Amanda Owen on Twitter

The World Health Organisation warns the overall death count could be around 20,000, despite smaller numbers currently doing the rounds.

Even a 2,000-year-old Turkish castle, constructed during the Roman Empire, perished due to one of the natural disasters.

It’s developments such as this that have pulled on Amanda’s heartstrings. It was her son, Reuben, seeing the events unfold that amplified her hurt.

Shocked by the horrific news, Amanda, 48, took to Twitter yesterday (Feb 7) to express her disbelief and sadness.

“Beyond comprehension to imagine the utter devastation in the aftermath of earthquakes,” she wrote. “Lives destroyed in the blink of an eye. Feel helpless.

Beyond comprehension to imagine the utter devastation in aftermath of earthquakes.Lives destroyed in the blink of an eye, feel helpless.What to do ? Donate…pray…reflect on how fortunate we are ?Saw Reubs watching excavators sifting through rubble on TV, where would you start?😥 pic.twitter.com/jeeVSPI7kT — YorkshireShepherdess (@AmandaOwen8) February 7, 2023

“What to do? Donate… pray… reflect on how fortunate we are?”

Her son Reuben, 19, presently has his own Our Yorkshire Farm spin-off Beyond the Yorkshire Farm.

Despite him growing up in such a monumental way, Amanda couldn’t help but get emotional upon seeing him watch the news.

“Saw Reubs watching excavators sifting through rubble on TV,” she lamented. “Where would you start?”

She concluded the heartfelt post with a teary-eyed emoji.

Fans join Amanda in mourning

Amanda’s Twitter replies soon became awash with fans who let her know she wasn’t alone in her anguish.

Lives destroyed in the blink of an eye. Feel helpless.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking Amanda and I expect that, if he could, Reuben would be at the front of the queue to drive those diggers,” one user opined.

“Can’t believe how people rebuild, recover, exist after this,” another fan wrote. “Glad so many rescue services from other countries are going into help. So many people have died already.”

Another user articulated: “It’s a reality check for sure. All my trivial problems seem so pathetic right now.”

And a fourth fan remarked: “My goodness, we are so very lucky in the UK. The poor people, how desperate they must feel.”

