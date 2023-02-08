Amanda Owen with son Reuben
News

Amanda Owen admits she feels ‘helpless’ over heartbreaking news as she makes sad admission about son

The TV shepherdess says recent news developments has caused her anguish

By Ryan Keane

Amanda Owen has admitted on Twitter to feeling ‘helpless’ amid ongoing stories surrounding recent earthquakes.

She’s even referenced a heartwrenching moment about her son consuming the news.

Known for helming the hit show Our Yorkshire Farm alongside her now-separated husband Clive, Amanda said recent events in the world are “beyond comprehension”.

It’s after a series of earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 this year.

Amanda Owen holds her hands at Channel 5 event
Amanda Owen has spoken about her heartbreak (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Owen on Twitter

The World Health Organisation warns the overall death count could be around 20,000, despite smaller numbers currently doing the rounds.

Even a 2,000-year-old Turkish castle, constructed during the Roman Empire, perished due to one of the natural disasters.

It’s developments such as this that have pulled on Amanda’s heartstrings. It was her son, Reuben, seeing the events unfold that amplified her hurt.

Shocked by the horrific news, Amanda, 48, took to Twitter yesterday (Feb 7) to express her disbelief and sadness.

“Beyond comprehension to imagine the utter devastation in the aftermath of earthquakes,” she wrote. “Lives destroyed in the blink of an eye. Feel helpless.

“What to do? Donate… pray… reflect on how fortunate we are?”

Her son Reuben, 19, presently has his own Our Yorkshire Farm spin-off Beyond the Yorkshire Farm.

Despite him growing up in such a monumental way, Amanda couldn’t help but get emotional upon seeing him watch the news.

Reuben Owen on Beyond the Yorkshire Farm
Amanda felt emotional seeing son Reuben Owen consume the news about the quakes (Credit: Channel 5)

“Saw Reubs watching excavators sifting through rubble on TV,” she lamented. “Where would you start?”

She concluded the heartfelt post with a teary-eyed emoji.

Fans join Amanda in mourning

Amanda’s Twitter replies soon became awash with fans who let her know she wasn’t alone in her anguish.

Lives destroyed in the blink of an eye. Feel helpless.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking Amanda and I expect that, if he could, Reuben would be at the front of the queue to drive those diggers,” one user opined.

Amanda Owen talks at event
Amanda’s fans were quick to show her solidary amid her processing of the horrific news (Credit: Splash News)

“Can’t believe how people rebuild, recover, exist after this,” another fan wrote. “Glad so many rescue services from other countries are going into help. So many people have died already.”

Another user articulated: “It’s a reality check for sure. All my trivial problems seem so pathetic right now.”

And a fourth fan remarked: “My goodness, we are so very lucky in the UK. The poor people, how desperate they must feel.”

YouTube video player

Read more: Amanda Owen suffers blow as Brits support Clive and pals admit ‘no one was expecting this’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!

Related Topics

Amanda Owen Clive Owen Our Yorkshire Farm

Trending Articles

Vanessa Feltz angry on This Morning
This Morning: Vanessa Feltz fumes as police warn public not to get involved in Nicola Bulley investigation: ‘Absolutely ridiculous’
Katie Price pouting on a night out
Katie Price avoids latest bankruptcy court hearing over £3.2m debt
George, Charlotte and Louis at church on Christmas Day
King Charles’ coronation: George, Charlotte and Louis’ key roles ‘revealed’
Kate Middleton looking sad, James Middleton on This Morning today
James Middleton details heartbreak over late dog during emotional This Morning appearance
Martin Lewis money expert looking angry on The Martin Lewis money show
Money expert Martin Lewis halts show after being ‘triggered’ live on air
Phillip Schofield explaining himself on This Morning, Alison Hammond looking stern on This Morning
This Morning: Phillip Schofield addresses ‘feud’ rumours amid Alison Hammond news