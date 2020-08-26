Amanda Holden strips to swimsuit and dances in the rain after power cut

Amanda Holden stripped down to a swimsuit and danced in the rain as she had a power cut.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 49, looked incredible in a red Coca Cola one-piece as she took on the unsettled weather.

In the clip, Amanda is seen dancing to Flashdance’s Maniac as rain pours down.

Alongside the video, Amanda said: “Well… what else is there to do in a power cut in the rain??!”

Fans were amused by the video and many couldn’t believe how great Amanda looked.

One person said: “Oh I just love you! You’re one of those famous people that’s just like everyone else in the world… NORMAL!”

Another wrote: “Such a beautiful woman.”

However, a third joked: “Get inside you crazy woman. Lol.”

Amanda Holden amused her fans by dancing in the rain in a swimsuit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda had been amusing her fans throughout the coronavirus lockdown with her hilarious videos.

Earlier this year, she shared a photo of herself taking the bins out in a pink evening gown.

Amanda wrote: “Wheelie wanted to dress up tonight!”

The star, her husband and their two daughters recently enjoyed a staycation.

Earlier this month, Amanda shared a photo of herself alongside daughters Lexi, 14, and Hollie, eight.

She wrote: “#me and #mygirls.”

Amanda Holden enjoyed time off over the summer with her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Amanda will be returning to our screens next weekend for the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

When does the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals air?

The live finals had been put on hold this year because of the pandemic.

However, ITV has confirmed the current run of BGT will continue on Saturday, September 5.

The BGT semi-finals return next weekend (Credit: ITV)

Among the changes to the show this year, ITV has decided not to film with an audience, for safety reasons.

In addition, music mogul Simon Cowell will be missing the series because of his recent back injury.

Simon had to undergo a gruelling operation on his back after falling off an electric bike at his home in Malibu, California.

He will be replaced by Ashley Banjo.

Are you looking forward to the BGT semi-finals? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.