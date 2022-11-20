Amanda and and Clive Owen have reunited to celebrate their daughter’s huge achievement.

The farming couple announced their split earlier this year leaving fans shocked.

They married in 2000 and share nine kids together.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

But now they have reunited for some touching pictures with daughter Raven.

Posting a picture of their child’s graduation, Amanda captioned the snaps: “A first class week for Raven.

“What an incredible achievement. So proud to see her graduate at the glorious @york_minster_official @yorkstjohn.

“No amount of rain could dampen our spirits.”

Fans flocked to post their congratulations – and to comment how delighted they were to see Clive.

One said: “Congratulations Raven. So beautiful. So pleased to see Clive.”

A second said: “Well done, a fabulous achievement! And great to see Clive in the photo too!”

A third said: “Congratulations Raven. Lovely to see your dad Clive in a picture, we miss him.”

Amanda recently opened up about her marriage split – insisting ‘life goes on’.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess made her comments during an appearance on The Jeremy Vine Show .

Jeremy asked her: “Got to ask you about Clive, because obviously, we’ve all read in the papers that you’ve broken up.

“But you’re not parting from the farm?”

Amanda replied: “No. I mean, this morning, I’m dealing with a child with chicken pox, I’ve got another one that’s been ill.

“Everything just carries on because it has to.

“You can’t sort of have that amount of work on the farm, with the children, and sort of meet at a weekend at McDonald’s for the handover.”

Jeremy then pressed on, saying: “So, you’re almost as close as you were?”

Amanda replied: “Actually, to be dead honest with you, coming out and speaking out about it has been a real, for us personally, it’s been good.

“It’s been a release of pressure. And at the end of the day, everything that we’ve ever put out there, on the television or in the books, has been about reality.”

It was recently confirmed that Channel 5 are planning a host of new series for Amanda.

Channel 5 has confirmed it is working with Our Yorkshire Farm favourite Amanda on new content.

It was reported back in June that a sixth series of Our Yorkshire Farm has been commissioned.

Channel 5 confirmed claims from The Sun that Amanda and her family remain “hugely important” to the television network despite the split.

They are also reportedly working on a “number of” new programmes with the farming parents and their nine children.

A representative told ED!: “Amanda, Clive and the whole of the Owen clan are hugely important to the Channel 5 family.

“We are continuing to work with both on a number of new programmes to be announced before the end of the year.”

