Strictly legend slams Alison Hammond’s heartfelt theatre apology: ’You have no idea!’

Strictly Come Dancing legend Dame Arlene Phillips has spoken out over Alison Hammond and her ‘theatre’ apology.

Alison recently apologised after she made light of theatre audience members singing along to productions. This comes after audience members were banned from singing following disruption at the production of The Bodyguard in Manchester.

Taking to Twitter, Dame Arlene Phillips had a few words for the This Morning presenter.

Strictly legend slams Alison Hammond’s apology

Responding to Alison’s tweet, Dame Arlene Phillips said: “Alison thank you for your apology but I would just like to say, you have no idea what it is really like for those performers in the shows where the songs are popular hits and certain members of the audience feel entitled to join in.

“Performers are unsure what to do. They are not trained when audiences get out of control and arguing with each other. It’s so distressing. Let’s hope this behaviour stops and normality returns.”

Alison Hammond’s theatre apology

In her apology, Alison said: “After reflection and the comments I made on Wednesday’s show I want to apologise to anyone who I offended especially the incredibly talented theatre performers, who I have the upmost respect for.

“I had no idea the level of disruption audiences were causing and tried to make light of the topic on Wednesday’s show, and for that I’m truly sorry.”

She added: “I am a great supporter of theatre and the arts and would never sing at the top of my lungs at any performance, I was wrong in what I said and I’ve given this a lot of thought over the past few days and believe I was wrong.

“On Thursday evening I attended a performance of GBBO: The musical which I absolutely adored and gave a standing ovation, theatre is a magical experience for me and my family.”

