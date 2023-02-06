Alison Hammond shocks fans with photo of son Aidan and This Morning co-star: ‘Could be brothers!’

Alison Hammond has taken Instagram fans by surprise with a photo of her son Aidan and a This Morning co-star.

Presenter Alison celebrated her 48th birthday with a star-studded joint party with her lad, 18 over the weekend.

Among the famous faces on the guest list and in attendance were a host of ITV daytime favourites.

This Morning regulars who made it to the Birmingham bash included Holly Willoughby, Dermot O’Leary, Vanessa Feltz and Carol Vorderman.

Lisa Snowdon also indicated she had been invited as she commented on a livestream broadcast uploaded by Alison.

“Amazing! Sorry I couldn’t come my love! Birthday love and kisses always,” Lisa wrote on the post giving fans a glimpse of the party.

However, as Alison has continued to shares images and clips from her big do, some fans reckon Aidan has a close resemblance to another one of her This Morning colleagues.

Alison Hammond fan compare son Aidan to ITV star

Also on hand for Alison and Aidan’s celebrations was Gok Wan, who was spinning tunes as party DJ.

At one point, and going by Alison’s Stories, it seems Aidan may have joined Gok on the decks. He was shown on Insta dancing with Gok in the booth as the telly star was mixing.

But over on her main account, Alison shared another snap of Gok and Aidan together as she hyped up her music men.

“There’s a new DJ on the block @aidanhammond555 @therealgokwan,” Alison wrote in the post’s caption showing them posing for the pic.

How fans reacted

Alison’s followers detected a family resemblance in the image, and a few remarked upon it.

“He has your smile,” one fan said.

Another fondly observed: “Mumma’s double.”

And a third put it: “Alison he’s your double! Great photo xx.”

However, others suggested they could see a similar likeness between Aidan and Gok.

One person chuckled: “Haha they look the same!”

“Twins,” said another.

He looks like Gok’s twin brother.

A third agreed, adding a shocked face emoji to their words: “He looks like Gok’s twin brother.”

“Looks like Gok’s brother,” echoed another.

Meanwhile, yet another person wrote: “You look like you could be brothers xx.”

And someone else added: “You look like bruvs.”

Mum and son celebrate at their joint birthday party (Credit: Instagram)

However, that wasn’t the end of the comparisons. Other fans wondered – in an attempt to be amusing – whether Gok might be Aidan’s father.

“Is Gok his Dad?” another commenter pondered.

Someone else joked: “I didn’t know Gok had a son with Alison.”

And someone else repeated the same gag, but addressed Gok: “Looks like you and Alison’s love child.”

