Alison Hammond has celebrated her 48th birthday with a star-studded joint birthday party alongside son Aidan, 18.

Celebrities turned out for their party – and Alison also gave those who couldn’t attend a glimpse of what they were missing with an eight-minute-long Instagram Live stream.

The dance floor was packed as Gok Wan provided the tunes as DJ. And there were plenty more showbiz pals on hand to mark the special occasion which included a pink floral cake for Alison and a giant blue birthday one for her only child.

Alison Hammond and Aidan Hammond celebrate at their joint birthday party (Credit: Instagram)

Famous faces at Alison Hammond birthday party

Alison’s ITV co-stars Dermot O’Leary, Holly Willoughby and Vanessa Feltz were also in attendance – although they didn’t appear on the livestream.

Holly shared a snap showing her with presenting duo Alison and Dermot on her own Insta account, captioning it: “This picture sums the night up… blurry… happiest of birthdays to @alisonhammond55 … love you @dermotoleary @thismorning.”

Vanessa also confirmed she was in Solihull for the party by commenting on Holly’s post: “Thank you for letting me follow your car home. It was my guiding star.”

Carol Vorderman also made it clear she had lots of fun, sharing snaps on Insta and Twitter too.

“Having a bloody good laugh here,” she wrote.

“@AlisonHammond ⁩ birthday party in Brum…. love her.”

Having a bloody good laugh here….⁦@AlisonHammond⁩ birthday party in Brum….love her x pic.twitter.com/lhmhJgq9d1 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) February 4, 2023

‘I’ve had a lovely time’

At the conclusion of her party broadcast, Alison let everyone know just how splendidly it was all going off.

“Hi everyone – woo! – we’re having a lovely party,” she said.

We’re having a lovely party.

Alison went on: “I wish you was all here, that’s why I’ve gone live on Instagram. I’ve had some birthday cake, I’ve had some food, I’m drinking water and I’ve had a lovely time.

“I hope you’ve enjoyed joining me, I’m gonna go now and enjoy my party. Love you, bye!”

Gok Wan on the decks for Alison Hammond birthday (Credit: Instagram)

How celebrity pals reacted

Among the hundreds of well wishes left on Alison’s posts by followers were several messages from celebs, too.

It seems even more famous faces were invited along, but may not have been free to make it to the bash.

Fellow This Morning regular Lisa Snowdon wrote: “Amazing! Sorry I couldn’t come my love! Birthday love and kisses always.”

And Loose Women panelist Katie Piper also sent her best in the comments section.

“Happy birthday Beautiful,” she remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Furthermore, Emmerdale fave Kelvin Fletcher also watched the footage shared by Alison.

And he appeared to be impressed by Gok’s efforts on the decks.

He chipped in: “Tunes are banging! Happy birthday.”

Alison has since shared a post on her Instagram account, writing: “Well that was a night to remember!!! 48/18 thanks to everyone who came to share our beautiful birthday night, both Aidan and I felt very loved.

“I raised a child for 18 years and he’s now an adult, wow I’m so emotional but it’s all happy emotion. I’m gonna sit back now and enjoy my birthday.”

