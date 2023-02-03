This Morning viewers left shocked by Alison Hammond’s age confession today

This Morning viewers were left shocked today (Friday February 3) after presenter Alison Hammond made a confession about her age.

The popular Brummie telly star mentioned how her birthday is coming up during an episode which also celebrated The Wombles’ 50th anniversary.

And some fans of the ITV daytime series were utterly incredulous Alison has spent nearly as many years on this planet as Orinoco, Great Uncle Bulgaria and pals.

Alison, who co-hosted alongside Dermot O’Leary for Friday’s show, noted she will turn 48 this weekend.

She said: “I am proud of my age.

“I will be 48 on Sunday and I feel blessed that I have got to that age.

“So many people haven’t got to that age. I just feel so happy to celebrate it.”

How viewers reacted to Alison Hammond

Astonished fans watching at home could barely believe Alison is a couple of years off a half century herself.

Indeed, several felt she looks as if she is only approaching 35, rather than 48.

One social media user expressed their surprise: “#ThisMorning I can’t believe the beautiful @AlisonHammond is turning 48, what magic do you use?! Happy early birthday from a fellow Aquarius.”

Meanwhile, another impressed person tweeted: “@thismorning I’m sorry but no way is Alison 48, I thought she was about 35 or something.

“Absolutely fabulous tell us your regime please.”

Alison is 48?? I thought she was in her mid 30s!

And yet another person spluttered: “Alison is 48?? I thought she was in her mid 30s! #ThisMorning @AlisonHammond.”

Happy birthday for this weekend Alison!

