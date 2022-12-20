Alison Hammond teases 2023 team up with Josie Gibson on new project

Alison Hammond has teased that she is working on something new with her This Morning co-star and bestie Josie Gibson.

The TV stars – who both found fame on Big Brother – are very close.

And they have previously travelled together for segments on their show, such as Staycation Showdown, which saw them hunting for the best spots for a break in the UK.

The presenter is close to co-star Josie after working on This Morning together (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson will travel together in 2023

Alison has revealed they are hitting the road together again next year.

She spilled the beans as she talked about how “amazing” it was being on This Morning and working with her co-host Dermot O’Leary.

“And for 2023 I’m doing some more travels with Josie again for This Morning too which will be fun…” she told Mail Online, although she didn’t share any more details.

Alison and Josie have been very close for a while and spent Christmas together in 2021.

The presenter, 47, said they are planning to get together for the festive season this year too.

Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson will spend Christmas together

“Gibson’s coming again this year with her little one,” she told the Table Manners podcast.

“So I’ll be cooking for her, our boys, my brother and there might be some friends that are doing panto locally too joining us.”

And for 2023 I’m doing some more travels with Josie again for This Morning too which will be fun…

Alison might be hoping things go a little better than last year did when it comes to her bird.

She confessed: “Well I did Phil Vickery’s turkey last year – but stupidly didn’t trust the hour theory. I was too scared so I left it in longer and it fell apart and just crumbling… but everyone still loved it. No one noticed.”

As well as lunch with Josie, Alison is planning to get her seasonal sparkle on at the Christmas market in Birmingham, where she lives.

Josie Gibson is spending Christmas with Alison Hammond, which will delight fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told the Mirror: “I treat myself to a sausage, have a look at the gifts, enjoy the smell of the chestnuts roasting.

“I just love the atmosphere; it makes me feel so Christmassy.

“It feels like it could be Munich! I always do that every single year so I guess that’s a tradition for me and my son.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 & ITVX.

Meanwhile, This Morning will air on Christmas Day from 10am on ITV1 & ITVX.

