Alison Hammond shocked fans on Instagram with her latest appearance.

The This Morning star appeared on the latest snap that was uploaded by her daytime co-star, Josie Gibson.

The co-stars posed for the camera as they took photos behind the scenes of the ITV Palooza earlier this week.

“With my girl Alison Hammond, look how smoking hot she is,” wrote Josie underneath the snap.

Alison Hammond has been on a weight loss journey

Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond stun on Instagram

Fans of the pair rushed to comment, with many claiming they didn’t recognise Alison in the picture.

“I didn’t recognise Alison there she’s done fabulously well with her weight loss,” said one follower.

A second replied: “Omg I thought you were interviewing Beyonce!! Laaaaddiiieeeesssss…..” [Sic]

“Two beautiful women looking absolutely stunning,” gushed a third follower.

Alison previously opened up about her weight loss journey on Lorraine Kelly‘s podcast.

She explained: “Sometimes I look at myself and go, ‘Wow, I am a big girl’. But I like taking up a bit of space.

“I take a little bit of extra space in the world and I don’t think I’m hurting anyone.

“We’re all going to die eventually. I might die a little bit sooner, but I’m going to live my life to the fullest. And if I do die sooner, I’m going to have a fantastic life. I’m going to have a wonderful life. I’m 47 now, I don’t know how long I’m going to go on for.”

Josie’s transformation

Meanwhile, Alison isn’t the only one who has been working hard on her physique.

In recent months, Josie has also shed some pounds. As a result, she’s gone down to a size 14.

She told The Sun recently: “I always live life to the max, I love to take full advantage of everything in life.

“I think after I had Reggie, my little one is four-years-old now, I was instantly more body confident because your body has done something so spectacular, you can’t do anything but love it.

Josie Gibson

Josie added: “It’s made a lovely little boy for me, and you can’t help but love it after because it’s so brilliant that my body was able to do that. After I had Reg I was always more body confident anyway whatever size.”

Elsewhere, back in summer, This Morning psychic Hagan Fox predicted a proposal was on the cards for Alison.

Alison previously revealed she had a boyfriend.

