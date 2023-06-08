Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd’s teenage daughter claims she was left with ‘bruises’ after his girlfriend ‘slammed door on her head’

The teenage daughter of Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd has reportedly accused her father’s girlfriend of ‘slamming a door on her head’.

Furthermore, according to MailOnline, Ella Evans, 13, has filed for a restraining order against her father, 49, and Bianca Wallace.

Ella alleges she was left with bruises as she tried to flee Hornblower actor Ioan’s home following an argument. The incident is said to have occurred as she met Australian actress Bianca, 29, for the first time.

Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd daughter ‘claims’

MailOnline claims to have exclusively obtained documentation relating to the filing, made on May 31.

The tabloid website reports Ella has requested a restraining order against Bianca for five years for both herself and her nine-year-old sister Elsie. It is claimed Ella states she “is afraid that [she] will abuse and/or continue to allow abuse to happen to my sister too”.

The restraining order request includes a declaration submitted as evidence to support Ella’s case. That declaration includes her account of what happened at her father’s apartment on May 26.

‘I was so mad at my dad’

She claims an argument over Bianca’s presence at the property led to Ella hurling food at her father.

Ella also reportedly alleges she tried to leave and that Bianca “slammed the door on her head” as she attempted to do so.

MailOnline claims the statement reads: “On Friday, May 26, 2023, I was at the West Hollywood Police Station which is where my parents make custody exchanges. My father picked me up, and he eventually drove me and my sister to his apartment for our overnight [stay].

I had told him in the past that I didn’t want to meet his girlfriend.

“I saw that my dad’s girlfriend, the Respondent, was at the apartment. I had known of the Respondent, but I had never met her before.”

Ella added: “I was so mad at my dad because this was an overnight visit, and I had told him in the past that I didn’t want to meet his girlfriend who was now his live-in girlfriend.”

‘So upset’

MailOnline reports Ella goes on to claim she was “so upset” she threw milk on Ioan’s bed, poured mustard on the floor, and threw oats at him.

She also claims her father and Bianca called her “manipulative”, “abusive” and “narcissistic”.

The report goes on to claim Bianca attempted to block Ella as she attempted to leave by raising her arms. And it is also claimed a door was “slammed” on her as she walked through it. Ella alleges the door hit her on the head and arm, leaving her with bruises on her arm and a small bump on her head.

The altercation also allegedly saw her father chase after her. “I kept screaming, ‘Don’t touch me! Don’t touch me!'” it is claimed in the account. He also reportedly told her to “stop lying” when she claimed Bianca had slammed a door on her.

It is reported her mother decided to call police the next day.

Ella reportedly requests the court grants a five-year restraining order against Bianca. It would prevent her from going within 100 yards of Ella, her sister, their home, their schools, and their vehicle.

The temporary restraining order has not yet been granted and will be put before a court on June 23.

Ioan and Alice, 54, split in 2021 after 14 years of marriage. Their bitter divorce and custody battle has included Alice being banned from mentioning him on social media.

ED! has approached representatives for Alice Evans, Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace for comment on MailOnline’s story.

