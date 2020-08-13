Alesha Dixon impressed her fans as she showed off her “beautiful” natural hair on social media.

On Instagram, the Britain’s Got Talent judge, 41, shared a video of herself talking her followers through getting the most out of their curls.

Alesha Dixon showed off her natural hair – and fans loved it (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Alesha Dixon share about her hair on Instagram?

In the clip, an advert for TRESemmé products, Alesha washes her hair before showing off the finished results.

“They’ve got more of that bounce and flow, which we need from our curls,” she says in the video, shared on Thursday (August 13).

She captioned it: “My natural curls have been getting a lot of love over the last few months! Hands down it’s thanks to @TRESemmeUK, my day ones!

“While I’ve been at home, I’ve discovered a few hacks to not only keep them popping but leave them feeling really nourished and hydrated.

“My bathroom has turned into a #SalonAtHome and the extra bounce and flow of my curls has inspired me to keep up my new routine and get that professional quality look at home with the Keratin Smooth range.

“What hacks and routines have you discovered while being at home?”

How did Alesha’s followers react?

In the comments, fans told the former Mis-Teeq star she looked “stunning”.

One said: “Your hair is stunning and so beautiful, just like you.”

Another wrote: “Obsessed with this! Hair is gorgeous.”

A third put: “So beautiful and natural xxx.”

Someone else said: “Hair goals!”

Hair is gorgeous.

A fifth said simply, “Gorg” alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

It follows sweet family photos Alesha shared after enjoying a break away with her husband and daughters.

The BGT star posted a string of snaps to Instagram as she gushed over the location where they were staying.

The family stayed at the Longueville Manor hotel in Jersey.

The first photo showed Alesha’s youngest daughter Anaya at the hotel, while another featured the tot sitting alongside her older sister, Azura, in matching outfits.

In the third, Alesha’s husband Azuka Ononye kissed Anaya on the head.

