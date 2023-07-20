The Masked Singer star left ‘shaken’ as he and teenage son targeted by machete-wielding attacker

Star of The Masked Singer Aled Jones was robbed of his £17,000 Rolex by a 16 year old in a targeted attack, it’s been claimed.

Aled, 52, was said to be with his 18-year-old son Lucas in a “nice part” of West London when the robber threatened them with a machete.

He didn’t put up a fight and handed the watch over, it’s claimed.

Aled Jones was allegedly robbed while out in London (Credit: Splash News)

Aled and son ‘robbed at knifepoint’

Although he was said to have been left “shaken”, Aled was reportedly relieved that he and his son were unharmed.

A source claimed to The Sun: “The robber threatened him with the machete and demanded the Rolex. Luckily, Aled was savvy enough not to put up a fight for the watch while he was having a deadly weapon waved at him. The attacker had seen the Rolex and targeted him specifically. Although Aled was shaken afterwards, he was quite relieved. He was glad he and Lucas were not hurt and that they got home safely to the rest of their family. You can replace a watch and everyone realised it could have been a lot worse.”

According to the paper, he reported the incident at 5.30pm on July 7, with the police arresting someone within minutes. Fortunately, his wife and daughter weren’t with them at the time.

A statement from the police read: “A 16-year-old was charged with one count of robbery. The charge follows a robbery on Friday July 7 on Chiswick Road. At about 17.40hrs a 52-year-old man reported he had been approached by a male who threatened him with a machete and demanded his watch.”

Aled Jones appeared as Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Aled Jones married to?

Aled has been married to circus performer Claire Fossett since 2001. They met in Blackpool after both performed in a production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

They have two children together, Emilia, 21 and Lucas. His daughter is already following her dad’s footsteps having started her acting career early. When she was eight she starred in the film One Day, and has gone on to appear in Doctor Who and the film Brimstone.

