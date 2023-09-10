From Charlie Dimmock and Alan Titchmarsh to Monty Don and Daisy Payne – who is TV’s richest gardener?

For years, we’ve watched our fave gardeners like Charlie Dimmock and Alan Titchmarsh get on their hands and knees and transform spaces – but what is their net worth?

And it seems the hard work has definitely paid off for some of our fave telly gardeners, who are said to be *raking* it in…

Ofc OG gardener Alan Titchmarsh, who is back on TV screens today (September 10) for another instalment of Love Your Garden, made the list. But others have cashed in on their TV fame and honestly? We don’t blame ‘em!

From a near £10-million pound empire to a secret fashion career that’s bagged thousands, we’re taking a look at which TV gardener is *the* richest.

Garden Rescue star Charlie has quite a few quid (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Charlie Dimmock

Charlie shot to fame on BBC’s smash hit Ground Force in 1997 alongside Alan, and became a firm favourite with viewers.

Famous for letting the girls hang loose, as well as her impeccable garden knowledge, Charlie shocked fans when she took a step back from the spotlight. But in 2016, she made an epic return to screens, fronting BBC’s Garden Rescue.

So it’s no surprise to hear she’s got a few quid in the bank, with Charlie even previously confessing to the Telegraph that she has “far too much cash in my current account”.

According to Wealthygenius.com, the green-fingered goddess has a net worth of $9 million (£6.57 million). Other publications online claim it could be around the £7million mark. This hefty sum is down to her on-screen career dating back to the 1990s.

The two brothers have starred on a ton of TV shows (Credit: ITV)

Rich Brothers

Harry and David Rich, also referred to as ‘The Rich Brothers’, shot to fame thanks to their stint on BBC’s Garden Rescue.

Hailing from Brecon, Wales the two bros have worked on a ton of projects. They’ve even bagged two awards at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

When they’re not on telly screens, the two also have their own project company Rich Landscapes. Its clientele includes mega-brands from Chanel to Jack Wills. The two have also released their own book, Love Your Plot.

While Harry’s netw orth is not known, FactsBio claims David’s is estimated between $3 million to $5 million (£2,405,166 to £4,001,260).

Tommy starred alongside Charlie Dimmock on the 90s show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alan Titchmarsh co-star Tommy Walsh

Like Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock, Tommy shot to fame in 1997. He he starred on the hit gardening show Ground Force.

From Hackney, East London, the TV star transformed people’s garden until the show ended in 2005. Since then, he’s carried on being a TV favourite, appearing on several TV shows. Tommy also runs his own building business and has penned several writing DIY books.

According to Otakukart he has an estimated net worth of more than $1.5 million (£1,193,829).

Monty has become a firm favourite with viewers (Credit: YouTube)

Monty Don

Since his first appearance on TV screens back in 1989, Monty Don has become one of Britain’s favourite horticulturists.

Not only has he been presenting Gardeners’ World since 2003, but he’s also had a ton of other TV shows. Not to mention he’s released and published over 25 books and wrote a weekly gardening column for The Observer.

And according to popularnetworth.com, all that has bagged Monty a reported net worth ranging from £786,000 to £3.9m, as of 2022.

The This Morning star has a huge following (Credit: ITV)

Daisy Payne

Daisy became a household name thanks to social media. And she’s since become a fan favourite and a show regular on ITV’s This Morning.

According to the blonde beauty herself, her career in growing produce and gardening “all started when I said goodbye to London’s city life and created a new chapter here in the Cotswolds,” she explained on her website.

While her net worth is currently unknown, it’s fair to say she’s probably got a few quid in the bank. Aside from her many TV appearances, she also hosts “master classes” on their website.

Alan is probably the most famous TV gardener (Credit: BBC)

Alan Titchmarsh net worth

He’s the OG of TV gardening let’s be real. And Alan has not stopped working since shooting to fame way back in the ‘80s.

Although he’s probably the most famous gardener of all time, Alan Titchmarsh has proved he’s not just a green-fingered presenter. He’s fronted shows like Popstar to Operastar, and even had his very own chat show.

A ton of TV shows, books and countless garden makeovers later, it’s fair to say the 74-year-old has amassed quite a fortune. According to online sites, he’s estimated to be worth $10 million (£7.4 million).

The TV fave appears on Garden Rescue (Credit: YouTube)

Arit Anderson

Arit is one of the nation’s most popular horticultural heroes, who first made a name for herself back in the 2010s by hosting Garden Rescue. Proving she can do it all, Arit also is a writer and designer. She has a lot of experience in the fashion and events world.

And it seems her personal life is going just as good as her career. She is married to hubby Scott but keeps her personal life low-key.

With all her experience, awards and telly work, according to Primal Information, she has an estimated net worth of €1 million (£857,457).

Read more: Alan Titchmarsh’s painful and ‘agonising’ health scare: ‘I hoped I wasn’t going to die’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.