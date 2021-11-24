Alan Carr seen for first time since husband’s prison news

Alan Carr has been seen for the first time since it was revealed that the comedian’s husband could face prison for drink-driving charges.

The 45-year-old comedian looked surprisingly upbeat after he was photographed leaving a party in London last night (Tuesday 23 November).

Where did Alan Carr go last night?

Alan Carr seen at Kelly Hoppen’s Investiture party last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alan was at Kelly Hoppen CBE’s Investiture party at Langan’s Brasserie in London last night. There were plenty of other big names in attendance there too. Some of those names include Frank Lampard and his wife Christine Lampard, Boy George, Leigh Francis, and Ronan Keating.

Alan was seen leaving the party wearing a black double-breasted coat blazer, suit trousers, and a pinstripe shirt. The boozy party was to celebrate interior designer Kelly Hoppen’s CBE. The 62-year-old received the award for services in helping promote British creativity, commerce, and business.

Despite smiling and playing up to the cameras, it’s been a tough time for Alan Carr recently. Last night was the first time the comedian had been seen after it was revealed that his husband could face prison.

What did Alan Carr’s husband do?

Alan played up to the camera’s last night during a tough week for him and his husband (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alan Carr’s husband, Paul Drayton, 50, became involved in a drink-driving crash last month. The incident happened in Horsham, West Sussex, just three miles away from the home he shares with Alan Carr.

Paul was reportedly spotted by police swerving along the road before he was pulled over.

He allegedly tested four times over the legal limit before reversing into the police car.

Paul Drayton appeared at Brighton magistrates court on Tuesday morning (23 November).

Alan and Paul married in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Paul face prison?

“I make it quite clear the overwhelming likelihood is you will be going to prison,” District Judge Amanda Kelly told him.

“You have endangered the public by driving around in that way. It is an absolute miracle you are here today and that you haven’t killed or maimed any members of the public.”

“Prepare yourself for a prison sentence,” the judge said as she adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report.

Alan Carr’s husband Paul denied drink-driving initially, however, he changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday. He has been freed on unconditional bail until January 26, 2022. He was also disqualified from driving too.

Last August Alan Carr revealed that lockdown had caused his tee-total husband to start drinking again. Paul previously went into rehab for issues with alcohol in 2018.

Alan Carr and Paul married back in 2018.

