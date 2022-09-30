Strictly pro dancer AJ Pritchard has reportedly split from his girlfriend after four years of being together.

AJ, 27, who used to be a professional on Strictly Come Dancing, met his dancer girlfriend Abbie Quinnen during a tour.

However according to The Sun, the pair’s romance is now over after AJ called it quits.

A source told the publication: “He called time on their relationship last week. She’s devastated.”

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to reps for comment.

In January 2021, Abbie suffered third-degree burns while filming a video with AJ and his brother Curtis, who appeared in the 2019 Love Island series.

AJ’s brother Curtis appeared in the 2019 series of Love Island (Credit: Cover Images)

AJ Pritchard girlfriend

Speaking about how the accident made their relationship stronger, Abbie told The Sun in August: “It definitely did affect our relationship but I think mostly for the better as it showed me just how much he cared and loved me.

“He’s been by my side every step of the way and even now he comes to every single laser, micro-needling or PRP appointment with me, which I am so grateful for! He’s always there holding my hand.”

She continued: “He reassures me constantly and tells me we are together forever. I can’t thank him enough. He’s been incredible.

“He helps me moisturise every day, he washes my silicone pads, used to reduce scarring. I’m so grateful.”

Abbie suffered third-degree burns after an accident occurred during a video (Credit: Cover Images)

Abbie Quinnen accident

Meanwhile, AJ addressed the incident on the AJ vs Curtis podcast last year. He said: “It came out that there was an accident with Abbie. And I just want to say just, for anybody that hasn’t seen the story yesterday where Abbie had an accident, I’m just saying thank you for all the lovely messages and everything if you didn’t see it in the newspapers.

“Thank you very much for all the love and support and the kind messages. I know we haven’t replied to everybody but, yeah, thank you for that.”

He added: “And we will talk about it further down the line when we both feel comfortable. Just thanks for that love. It means a lot, your support, keeps up positive and keeps us all going.”

Abbie had also released a statement, which read: “Whilst we were attempting to create a glass bottle into a vase from following a YouTube tutorial, it went terribly wrong and it resulted in my incurring injuries and burns requiring continuous hospital treatment over the past seven weeks.

“I really need you all to be so careful with what you’re doing and if you are copying any YouTube videos I will be ok! I love you all!”

Neither AJ or Abbie have commented or made an official statement to fans about if they’ve split.

Read more: Strictly fans gush over Gorka and Helen’s bond as he makes emotional confession about ‘beautiful’ star

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.