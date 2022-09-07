Adele fans convinced she has not too subtly revealed she’s got married

Adele fans are wondering if she’s married after the award-winning singer posted to her Instagram on Monday to celebrate her recent Emmy win.

However, eagle-eyed fans have taken to the comments to suggest she has got married to partner Rich Paul in secret.

Adele sparked engagement rumours after showing off a giant diamond ring at the BRIT Awards in February (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Adele married?

Adele posted a few snaps to Instagram to celebrate her recent Emmy win for her TV special Adele: One Night Only.

In two of the snaps, the singer can be seen holding her award, and in one snap, it sits on a coffee table.

She told her 58.8 million followers: “Bloody hell, I’m pleased as punch!”

“Thank you @mrbenwinston, for dropping this round to me this afternoon!” she continued.

“Trust me to officially have an EGO. Thank you so much, @televisionacad. I’m so so honoured to receive this.

“Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory, thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain, and big love to all the other nominees.”

The TV special won the Emmy for Best Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded) on Sunday (September 4).

One night only aired in November 2021, just before the release of her latest album, 30.

When Adele mentioned having an ‘EGO’ in her post, she was referring to the status you achieve when you win an Emmy, a Grammy and an Oscar.

The next step for Adele would be to become an EGOT, someone with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

Only 17 stars have achieved the status of EGOT, including Jennifer Hudson, Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn and John Legend.

Adele currently has fifteen Grammy award wins and an Oscar for her song Skyfall for the James Bond movie.

Adele on Instagram

Adele’s fans took to the comments to point out a clue in her latest post which may suggest that she might have married sports agent Rich Paul in secret.

In the third picture, her Emmy award sits on a table where a game – possibly dominoes or Rummikub – sits behind it with a personal label saying ‘The Paul’s’ (with incorrect punctuation, as fans pointed out).

This sparked fans to comment with their questions.

One fan said: “‘The Paul’s’, are you married?!”

Other fans replied to this comment by saying: “I spotted that too…”

“I peeped,” another wrote.

“Paul, it’s her boyfriend’s last name. The way it’s written makes people believe that they got married,” explained another fan.

ED! has contacted reps for Adele for comment.

Adele’s relationship history

Adele has been in a relationship with partner Rich since the start of 2021, and the pair even moved in together in May.

The pair sparked engagement rumours after Adele wore a huge diamond ring at the BRIT Awards in February.

However, when asked about the engagement rumours, Adele told ELLE UK: “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy.”

Talking about Rich, she gushed: “I’m just in love. I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

Adele has been dating Rich Paul since 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki in 2018 but filed for divorce in September 2019.

The pair share a son Angelo, nine, together and have remained close since the split in order to co-parent their son.

Simon and Angelo were even spotted hanging out with Rich this summer at Adele’s gig in Hyde Park.

