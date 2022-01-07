Adele stuns fans with appearance in music video teaser after incredible weight loss

Adele has given her fans a glimpse at her incredible figure in a short music video teaser following her weight loss.

The 33-year-old has lost an impressive seven stone since her divorce in 2019 – and fans are loving her new look.

Adele shows off her waist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Adele revealed her tiny waist in the short Instagram video yesterday. The video, posted for her 48.1 million followers to see, is a teaser for a music video of her song, Oh My God.

In the 15-second clip, Adele stands in front of what looks to be an enormous ring light. As the light shines on her, her incredible figure is revealed.

Read more: ED!’s Celebrity Predictions for 2022 – tongue firmly in cheek

Just as the musical sensation opens her mouth to sing, the video cuts out. A caption then appears onscreen, letting people know that the full video will be released on January 12 at 5pm UK time.

“Rested and Re-Set!” the 33-year-old captioned the video.

“Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it.”

How did fans react?

Adele’s 48.1 million followers loved the teaser (Credit: Vogue / YouTube)

It’s safe to say that Adele’s fans were sent into a frenzy over the short teaser video. Thousands flooded the comments as they excitedly told the star they couldn’t wait for the music video to be released.

“You’re excited!!??? Think how we feel,” one fan wrote.

“WE ARE SO READY,” another wrote.

Not only was the comment section full of excited fans, but it was also filled to the brim with love heart eyes emojis, with many fans blown away by Adele’s appearance.

One gushed: “She looks amazing I can’t deal.”

Another said: “Damn, sexy queen.”

Adele’s weight loss journey

Adele’s weight loss has stunned fans (Credit: ITV)

Back in May 2020, Adele had fans gobsmacked as she showed off her impressive weight loss.

The star went through a divorce towards the end of 2019, and since then has lost 100lb, which is around seven stone!

In an interview with The Face Magazine, the star said that she was still had insecurities about her body.

“I don’t know if I feel different. I still have things about my body that I don’t like,” she revealed.

Read more: Adele’s weight loss: How much has she lost, and how did the singer do it?

The 33-year-old then said that now she’d lost weight, she could run around with her son more.

In a post on Instagram, her personal trainer Pete Geracimo said that there was more to her weight loss than getting skinny.

“It was about getting her healthy. Especially post-pregnancy and post-surgery,” he explained.

Are you a fan of Adele? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.