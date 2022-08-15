Adele has admitted she’s “obsessed” with boyfriend Rich Paul and even discussed marriage plans.

The singer, 34, confessed that she’s “never been in love like this” after making her romance with American sports agent Rich public last year.

In a new interview, Adele even said she definitely wants more children.

Adele and Rich Paul

Featuring in a cover shoot for the October 2022 issue of Elle UK, Adele said: “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids.

“I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna [bleep] nail it.”

She also told Elle UK that she “absolutely” wants to marry again.

The Easy on Me singer also addressed engagement rumours during the interview.

She said: “Well! Well. Well, I’m not married.”

Adele said she’s just in love and “happy as I’ll ever be”.

She also insisted she “might as well be married”!

Last year, Adele and Rich made their romance public as they attended the NBA Finals to watch a game between Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Vogue and British Vogue, Adele opened up about her relationship with Rich.

She said: “Rich just incredibly arrived. I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild.

“He’s great. He’s so f—ing funny, he’s so smart, you know.”

But the gushing didn’t end there as during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Adele spoke about Rich’s humour.

She said last year: “He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Adele sparked engagement rumours when she attended the BRIT Awards.

Images showed Adele with a diamond ring on her finger.

However, she appeared to shut down those rumours.

