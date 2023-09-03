Adam Thomas admits he’s ‘been struggling’ with pain of health condition ahead of Strictly launch: ‘Putting on a brave face’

Adam Thomas has opened up about his fitness ahead of his Strictly Come Dancing debut.

The former Emmerdale actor will be putting his dancing shoes on very soon as the 2023 series of Strictly begins. But Adam has been candid with his fans about his body and his arthritis.

The star shared a topless photo to Instagram on Sunday (September 3) as he said it was a “rare sight”.

Adam opened up about his arthritis (Credit: ITV)

Adam Thomas on Instagram

He wrote: “A very rare sight… me with my top off! But I need to get comfortable feeling uncomfortable! Am not in the best shape of my life but, I could be worse.

“This year has been tough there’s no doubt about that… but I’ve just got to stay focused now! I’m still struggling and the pain is still there but I’m putting on a brave face I’ve got to stay strong!!

“Swimming helps me so much with my arthritis, I mean as much as it kills me getting my top off and going for a swim, I know it’s helping me and I know it’s also helping me deal with the issues I’ve got with me and my body. Which is a good thing!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21)

Adam added: “Got a feeling am going to get a lot more out of the next few months than I bargained for!! Let’s go.”

His followers were quick to praise him as fellow Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher wrote: “Bloody lovely lad.”

His brother Ryan Thomas said: “This is what I’m talking about!!!!!!!!!!!! Family holiday incoming.”

One fan commented: “You look amazing @adamthomas21 go and smash this next journey. I’m sure everyone is right behind you, and you’ll make it all the way to the final.”

Meanwhile, another said: “You look amazing, and well done for getting out your comfort zone, can’t wait to watch you on Strictly.”

Adam will dance on Strictly this year (Credit: BBC

When does Strictly start?

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is set to begin later this month. Adam will compete alongside the likes of Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Zara McDermott and Bobby Brazier.

Other stars taking part include Amanda Abbington, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Nikita Kanda, Ellie Leach, Jody Cundy, Nigel Harman, Annabel Croft and Les Dennis.

Strictly will return this autumn.

