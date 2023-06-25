Holly Ramsay, the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, has shared photos with Adam Peaty appearing to confirm their romance further.

It’s believed the TV chef’s daughter first met the swimming champ when he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing alongside her sister Tilly in 2021.

However it took two years for them to reportedly begin dating after they both found themselves single. Now seemingly confirming their relationship they have both posted pictures from their romantic holiday in Rome.

Adam Peaty shared a snap of Holly Ramsay (Credit: Instagram)

Holly snapped a picture of Adam smiling as they enjoyed a meal at a restaurant overlooking the Colosseum in Rome. Wearing a cream button-up top, Adam covered his swimming-honed body sitting opposite his reported girlfriend.

Tagging their location, she also tagged Adam for her 328,000 followers. Meanwhile Adam returned the favour with a picture of Holly posing in front of the Roman landmark.

He also shared a photo of Holly smiling as they enjoyed a meal.

Last week it was reported how Adam has been spending time with the wider Ramsay family including Gordon, and her brothers Jack and Oscar. The couple visited Holly’s family in Rock, Cornwall for a mini break.

They apparently stayed at the family mansion, which Gordon and wife Tana rebuilt after demolishing a £4.4 million property. A source told The Sun: “Holly invited Adam to spend time with her at the house owned by her dad Gordon and mum Tana.

“It gave them proper alone time and made them realise they wanted to become more serious.” According to reports Adam first made a move on Holly by sliding into her DMs on Instagram.

They apparently quickly began messaging before going on a string of secret dates. They eventually went quietly public with their romance by revealing they had gone on holiday together.

Meanwhile Holly shared a picture of Adam from Rome (Credit: Instagram)

Holly shared a picture of herself in a bikini and tagged Adam in the post.

There have been rumours of something cooking between 28-year-old Adam and 23-year-old Holly ever since they were spotted interacting on Instagram. Last month, Adam subtly reacted to several of the model’s stunning snaps with fire and drooling emojis.

In return, influencer Holly cheered on Adam with clapping emojis commented on his posts. The news comes after Adam announced his split from ex-girlfriend Eiri last August.

The two of them share a two-year-old son George. Let’s hope Gordon approves of the relationship, otherwise good luck to Adam.

