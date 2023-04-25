Abbey Clancy’s daughter rushed to hospital suffering from meningitis: ‘Scariest thing on earth’

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have revealed their eldest daughter was rushed to hospital during a recent family holiday.

Opening up about the dramatic event on their podcast, Abbey told listeners she had been terrified as Sophia caught viral meningitis. Former Strictly star Abbey, 37, indicated she felt “vulnerable” their 12-year-old was taken in in the middle of the night.

She also described being in an unfamiliar situation during what may have been an emergency situation as the “scariest thing on earth”.

Abbey Clancy share news about her daughter

Speaking on the most recent episode of their podcast, Abbey and Peter explained the drama occurred during the half-term break. They said they travelled to Portugal over Easter with children Sophia, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and Jack, three.

Abbey revealed: “The school holidays have been tough. We got to Portugal and Sophia was in hospital with meningitis which was just the scariest thing on earth. Being in a foreign hospital, language barriers, words like ‘meningitis’ being thrown around, lumbar punctures, brain scans…”

‘It was horrific’

Abbey recalled her emotions at the time: “It was horrific. I felt so vulnerable. But I must say the medical care over there was just out of this world. These things always happen on a Sunday at one o’clock in the morning, just to add to that fear and that scariness of the situation. It can never be a normal hour.”

We were on high alert. We didn’t sleep at all.

Abbey went on to detail her fears her other kids could be susceptible, with Jack developing a cough. She continued: “Having three babies at home I was thinking, what if they catch it? So we were on high alert. We didn’t sleep at all. I was watching every child like a hawk. It was just terrifying.”

‘I’ve never been so scared in my life’

She also suggested the experience was “traumatic”, worrying about whether the others would catch viral meningitis. Abbey reflected: “I’ve never been so scared in my life.”

Jack was also taken to hospital, with Peter adding: ‘That was just because we were so worried about Sophia, when he started coughing we felt like we had to take him.” Ultimately, the parents ended up sleep-deprived amid their fears for their children, having ‘done shifts’ at the hospital.

Peter said: “I was doing the night shifts and then Ab was doing the day shift. And we were on separate holidays completely. It wasn’t a holiday to be honest, it was just looking after her. And it was scary, but then obviously you’ve got to look after the little ones. So that was obviously a traumatic experience.”

Hopefully everyone is feeling better now.

