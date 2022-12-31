Abbey Clancy has been mum-shamed after posting holiday snaps of her daughter on Instagram.

Mum-of-four Abbey is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her family. She’s joined by husband, ex-footballer Peter Crouch, and their kids, Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, four and Jack, three.

But although the sweet pics show the family having a lovely time away, some followers criticised 36-year-old Abbey for deciding to share them.

The two photos in question show 11-year-old Sophia with a flower in her hair, wearing a bikini.

Opinion divided among fans

Although hundreds of fans replied to share how beautiful Abbey’s daughter is, others were not as supportive.

One follower replied: “Beautiful but be careful putting those sorts of photos on!!!”

“Yes, but why post this?” another questioned. “Don’t get it myself.”

A third asked: “What if she don’t [sic] want this exposure in the future??? Social media is not the way at all for a child.”

“She is beautiful,” someone else warned. “Please keep her covered for a few more years.”

But while some felt the need to criticise Abbey’s parenting, others just couldn’t believe how much Sophia takes after her stunning mum.

One gushed: “Beautiful like her parents xx love the flower in her hair, like a mermaid.”

Another complimented Abbey’s daughter, saying: “Sophia is looking so grown up. Beautiful girl.”

Abbey was a runner-up on Britain’s Next Top Model 2006 (Credit: Splash News)

Abbey has been sharing photos of her gorgeous holiday with fans, showing her extended family having a ball on a sun-soaked desert island.

Another post saw her pose with a group of family members, including sister Elle, who obviously shares the family genes.

As they frolicked on the beach, Abbey posted a video of herself in front of the jungle in various poses.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch’s marriage

Peter Crouch and Abbey have been married since 2011, after meeting in Abbey’s home city of Liverpool in 2006.

But after giving Peter her number, Abbey “went mental” when the Britain’s Next Top Model winner saw him chatting to another woman.

Abbey and Peter met in 2006 (Credit: Splash News)

Speaking to radio DJ Chris Moyles, Peter said: “She gave me her number – amazingly – she went away and I just carried on with my evening, and I should have known then, but I was talking to someone else who was also female.

“She came over and said ‘Look at you! Who do you think you are?’ as if we were married already.

“She went mental! And I was like ‘I’m only talking’. I should have known then!”

