ABBA tipped to reunite for Eurovision performance 50 years after they won with Waterloo

ABBA have been tipped to reform next year as the Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Sweden – 50 years after they won with Waterloo.

Next year’s event will take place in the Scandinavian country after Loreen won the contest on Saturday night (May 13).

ABBA won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest (Credit: YouTube)

ABBA fans ‘desperate’ for comeback

The contest will return to Sweden 50 years after ABBA won with hit single Waterloo. And many reckon Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad could perform – in some shape or form – at the 2024 ceremony.

Even if it’s their ABBA-tars performing a hologram show, fans are desperate for it.

A source told The Sun: “After Sweden won, people are going to be putting their Money, Money, Money on an ABBA reunion. They won Eurovision in Brighton in April 1974. Next year will be the 50th anniversary of that.

“Even if it’s their ABBA-tars performing a hologram show, fans are desperate for it,” they said, referring to their ABBA Voyage show which has been a runaway success.

Eurovision Song Contest ‘conspiracy’

ABBA had 19 UK top 10 hits after their Eurovision win, including Mamma Mia and Dancing Queen. However, following Sweden’s win over the weekend, some have accused the contest of being “rigged”.

Taking to Twitter, one person penned: “Sweden winning the year before the anniversary of ABBA’s win seems too convenient to me.” Echoing their comments, someone else claimed: “They rigged the entire thing so Sweden can host it on the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s win.” A third remarked: “Eurovision was rigged so that next year could be in Sweden for the anniversary of ABBA and Waterloo.”

Me patiently hoping and praying for an @ABBA reunion next year at #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/bD4xE9wYTZ — K (@KTDuk) May 14, 2023

Others, meanwhile, reckon an ABBA reunion is definitely on the cards. “This just sets up a 50th Anniversary Abba reunion in Sweden for the 2024,” said one. Another then added: “Sweden will host the #Eurovision on the 50th anniversary of ABBA‘s win. Let’s see how that will be honoured. Holograms? Reunion performance?” “We’ll surely get an ABBA reunion next year. Right?” said another. Here’s hoping!

Sweden won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen’s song Tattoo (Credit: Cover Images)

Who won Eurovision this weekend?

Loreen won the pop contest, held in Liverpool, for the second time with her rendition of Tattoo. She previously won the competition when it was held in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2012 for her performance of Euphoria.

