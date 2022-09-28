Air crew encouraged to express gender identity with new uniform guidelines

Virgin Atlantic has encouraged its staff to express their gender identity with some new uniform guidelines.

The new uniform guidelines are being introduced alongside optional pronoun badges for those working for or travelling with Virgin.

The airline have imposed some new uniform guidelines (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Virgin Atlantic makes big announcement

Virgin Atlantic made a big announcement today regarding its uniform guidelines.

The airline’s crew, pilots, and ground team will be allowed to wear the uniform that best expresses their gender identity.

All staff will now have the option of choosing between two outfits.

Staff will be able to wear either the airline’s famous Vivienne Westwood-designed skirts and red blazers, or a suave burgundy suit.

As well as the choice of uniform, airline staff will also have the option of sporting a pronoun badge.

Those travelling with the airline will be given the option to wear one too.

Customers will be able to pick up their pronoun badge upon check-in.

Virgin are introducing new pronoun badges (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Virgin Atlantic new uniform guidelines

Some of the Virgin Atlantic staff spoke about the new uniform changes.

Jamie Forsstrom, a non-binary cabin crew member, is delighted with the new changes – which include a new option for passport holders to select U or X gender codes on their booking.

“The updated gender identity policy is so important to me,” they said.

“As a non-binary person, it allows me to be myself at work and have the choice in what uniform I wear.”

The new inclusive policy was launched with a fashion shoot featuring TV star Michelle Visage.

“As the mother of a non-binary child, and as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, these efforts by Virgin Atlantic to further inclusivity for its people are extremely important and personal to me,” she said.

The public have reacted to the new uniform guidelines (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Public react

Upon hearing the news about the uniform guidelines, the public took to Twitter to react to it.

“Good. Women can now wear fit for purpose shoes rather than hideous staggerers, practical shirts and trousers rather than stupid fashion items,” one person tweeted.

“About time too. Women have been choosing to wear skirts or trousers since WW1 or before (I’m no historian). Whyever not make this universal? It’s not even about gender politics imho. Well done @VirginAtlantic,” another said.

“This is fantastic. I’d defo wear the trousers. When you chill out about certain old skool rules you just make people feel included,” a third wrote.

“Good. It’s 2022,” another said. “[Bleep] yes. Gendered clothing should be abolished. Clothes are clothes,” a fifth wrote.

Others weren’t as impressed though.

“This is great. Dont worry about canceled and delayed flights. Its prob because these can’t decide what uniform to wear,” one person wrote.

