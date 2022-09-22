Snow is forecast in parts of the UK this weekend, according to weather reports.

In a sure sign that summer is most certainly over, the white stuff is expected to fall and temperatures are due to plummet.

The news will come as a blow to Brits who were no doubt holding out hopes of a late Indian summer this September.

Snow forecast in parts of UK

Weather forecasters have made a snowy prediction for parts of the country this weekend.

It’s expected that two inches will hit the mountains of Scotland, with 10 days of chilly temperatures stretching out ahead of us.

As well as snow, gales are also expected to hit in the northeast, while rain will lash other parts of the country.

However, some good news is that the adverse weather conditions are unlikely to cause “any disruption”.

The Met Office long-range forecast added that temperatures will be “rather cold” as the month comes to an end.

Still, now sounds like the right time to dig those winter woolies out of storage.

Will the snow cause disruption?

Annie Shuttleworth from the Met Office confirmed: “From Monday there are some signals of some snow showers over the hills in Scotland, fairly typical for the time of year

“‘We’re not expecting snow in any low lying areas. Or any disruption from it.”

Hate that we’re not going to be able to put the heating on. Stupid energy bills going up. As much as I love snow I hope it doesn’t snow this year.

Netweather forecaster Terry Scholey predicted a “cold front” approaching Northern Ireland and North West Scotland.

He said it’ll bring with it “freshening winds and some rain”.

Scholey added: “Friday probably sees a slack pressure regime across Britain as cooler weather tries to move in from the North West.

“But it’s almost certainly going to be unsettled and eventually cooler.”

Fears over energy bills

The cooler conditions are in stark contrast to the heatwave temperatures Brits endured over the summer.

This saw millions of homes slapped with a hose pipe ban.

However, the dipping temperatures will also doubtless spread worry among those struggling with energy bills during the cost-of-living crisis.

In fact, fears are spreading on social media as a result of the snowy forecast.

On Twitter, one Brit said: “I wouldn’t mind a bit of frost and snow. But let’s hope it doesn’t happen.

“Too many people have trouble paying their energy bills!” they added.

“I am hoping for a very mild winter as energy bills are very high,” said another.

A third also shared their fears: “Hate that we’re not going to be able to put the heating on as much. Stupid energy bills going up. As much as I love snow I hope it doesn’t snow this year.”

