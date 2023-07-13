A TikTok mum was cruelly branded “sick in the head” for finding love with her late husband’s brother.

Kaitlin Norton’s husband passed away in 2016 – but she never expected to fall in love with his brother.

Tik Tok Mum-of-three falls in love with her late husband’s brother

Back in 2016, tragedy struck Kaitlin as her husband, Aaron Smith, passed away from a drug overdose. Aaron was just 22 years old when he passed away.

Aaron and Kaitlin – who shares her life on TikTok – met in primary school. However, they didn’t begin their relationship until they were 18. Together they had a little boy called Camden.

Unfortunately, Kaitlin and Aaron’s relationship was volatile due to a shared drug addiction.

However, in 2015, Kaitlin, sick of stealing from people she loved to fund the addiction, went into rehab. However, Aaron didn’t. The week before her release, Kaitlin received the devastating news that Aaron had died from an overdose.

Rory, Aaron’s brother contacted Kaitlin after his brother’s death. This is when their own love story began.

“I was not expecting his voice to remind me of Aaron so much. It was such a comfort,” she said in a YouTube clip.

Kaitlin and Rory have been together seven years (Credit: Truly / YouTube)

Woman falls for her late husband’s brother

In the clip, Kaitlin then continued. “Rory started to come and visit me and Camden on the weekends, and that’s kind of how we started getting closer,” she said.

Eventually, Kaitlin put her flirty foot forwards – and was pleasantly surprised when Rory reciprocated. The rest, they say, is history. The couple from New Hampshire, US, have been together for seven years, proving all their doubters wrong.

Together, they have had two children – five-year-old Preslee and four-year-old Madilynn. Kaitlin also shares Camden with Rory – making him both the youngster’s stepfather and uncle. They also parent Rory III – Rory’s son from a previous relationship.

Kaitlin has received backlash over her marriage (Credit: Truly / YouTube)

TikTok mum slammed over her marriage

Speaking about the marriage, Kaitlin said: “We were both hesitant letting our relationship be known to our families. We didn’t want them thinking that we didn’t care about Aaron,” she said.

Kaitlin shares her marriage on social media, including Instagram and TikTok, but the reception isn’t always positive.

“I have got comments online about our relationship, people say ‘It makes me sick’,” she said. She also revealed that some people have said they’re “sickened” by her marriage.

Rory meanwhile, has to correct people. “People say ‘uncle daddy’ but I like to correct them and say, ‘it’s Dunkle’,” he said. However, the pair say that they block out the negativity.

“My point is, something bad happened to her, something bad happened to me, and we ended up finding comfort in one another, so the negativity doesn’t do anything to us,” Rory said.

