Man defended for refusing to use his college fund to pay for his brother’s medical treatment: ‘My future would be at risk’

A man has been defended for refusing to use his college fund to pay for his brother’s medical treatment.

The man – who took to Reddit to discuss the issue. He argues that his “future would be at risk” if he do what his brother wants…

The father wants his son’s help (Credit: Pexels)

Reddit: Man refusing to use college fund to pay for brother’s treatment

A man took to Reddit to explain that when he was seven years old, his mum and dad divorced.

“My mom was devastated but she quickly picked herself up for us. She went back to school and as a result, she continued climbing up in her career. My mom adjusted better to going from a double-income household to a single income and was able to contribute a substantial amount of money to my college fund,” he said.

The man then explained that his father, on the other hand, is having a harder time supporting his family on a single income. Because of this, he hasn’t contributed much to his college fund.

“I’m going to finish school soon and I have a good shot at getting into my first choices of college,” he then continued.

Should he use his brother’s college fund to pay for his brother’s treatment?

The man then continued. “Unfortunately my brother [10M] was diagnosed with a kidney disease which has progressed to where he needs to be on dialysis. My dad is drowning in medical debt so my mom agreed he no longer needed to pay child support,” he said.

“The specialist had suggested a different treatment for my brother as most other treatments didn’t help or stopped working and they are running out of options short of a transplant (not doable at this time). This treatment is not covered by insurance and costs a lot. My dad can’t take out a loan due to debt,’ he continued.

“Dad and his wife sat me down when I was over and asked if I would be willing to let them borrow my college fund to pay off my brother’s treatment. They offered to pay the money back but I knew they wouldn’t be able to,” he then said.

The dad is furious (Credit: Pexels)

Reddit users defend man

The man then continued. He said: “I really don’t want to give them the money because I know if I don’t get any scholarships I wouldn’t be able to go to the college I want to without going into debt myself. My future would be at risk and I know my dad wouldn’t help if I needed it.”

He then continued. “In addition, the money technically belongs to my mom, I can’t just give it away and I know she would refuse to give them the money.

“My dad and his wife are furious at both my mom and I and is trying to guilt me into it. I do feel terrible for my little brother.”

Plenty of Redditors were quick to support him. “NTA. The money isn’t yours, firstly. It was allocated by your mother for a specific thing. You’re damn right you’re not getting the money back if you loan them. It was grossly inappropriate for our father to ask for money from you, who I presume is a minor,” one user commented.

“NTA. You have a lovely, understanding and clear-eyed view of this. He’d never pay you back and you’d be stuck under college debt for the next 20 years,” another said.

Read more: Woman snaps and tells sister-in-law ‘stop eating so much’ as she’s accused of ‘fat-shaming’ her

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.