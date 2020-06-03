This Morning viewers shocked at the price of Holly Willoughby’s dress

She's back on our screens after a week off with her kids and the gorgeous dresses just keep on coming for This Morning host Holly Willoughby.

However, while her pretty blue broderie anglaise dress is no doubt gorgeous, many of her Instagram followers had the same gripe.

Uploading her look using her usual #HWstyle hashtag, Holly revealed the cornflower blue dress was a designer number.

Styled by Angie Smith, Holly donned Beulah London's Evanthe Dress in Della Blue.

And many were shocked to find out the price of the frock.

It retails at a whopping £350!

Made from airy organic cotton, it's the perfect choice for special occasions or summer weddings.

Deep pockets

However, you'll need deep pockets if you want to steal Holly's style.

"That dress is so gorgeous, but wow those prices!!" exclaimed one.

Another said: "The dresses you wear are so gorgeous, only wish I could afford them!"

Holly's dress costs a whopping £350 (Credit: Beulah London)

"Your dress is lovely, but at £350 unfortunately it is not in my budget range. You look stunning, though!" said another.

"Oh Holly, love this dress but it’s so expensive" said another.

"Really was going to order for my big birthday on Saturday – I might win Spin To Win with a bit of luck today," she said.

Others thought the style was a bit ageing for Holly, who is 39.

"Getting very conservative in her old age," said one.

Your dress is lovely, but at £350 unfortunately it is not in my budget range.

Another agreed: "The colour is great but style is older than you."

A third said her elderly mother-in-law had taken a liking to the dress.

"My 82-year-old mother-in-law has just got WhatsApp during lockdown and she messaged me to tell me to turn on ITV as you have a lovely dress on," said another.

Others said the dress was ageing (Credit: ITV)

Although we're sure the comment was supposed to be a compliment for the blonde star!

Others did genuinely like the dress.

"Gorgeous outfit, love that colour," said one.

Others commented on the fact it was made from organic material.

"Great you’re supporting ethical fashion!" said one of her followers.

