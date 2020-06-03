The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 3rd June 2020
Bradley Walsh reveals he's put on a stone in lockdown and is the 'heaviest' he's 'ever been'

He celebrates his 60th birthday tomorrow

By Nancy Brown
Television favourite Bradley Walsh has revealed he has gained a stone in weight during lockdown.

The star of The Chase appeared on today's This Morning to celebrate his upcoming birthday with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Bradley turns 60 tomorrow (June 4).

With the presenters wearing party hats, they linked up with Bradley, who was at home in Essex.

Holly and Phil got Bradley a sweet hamper for his 60th (Credit: ITV)

Holly explained they wanted to get Bradley a present for his birthday and showed the birthday boy his gift.

"We know you’ve got a very sweet tooth and Bradley look at this. These are your favourite aren’t they," she said, showing off a huge Wine Gum hamper.

"We’re going to send you those and you can eat those," she said.

However, we're not sure Bradders will be eating the treats.

"Next time you see me in real life, I’ve actually put a stone on," he said.

Bradley added: "I hope someone comes up with some tips."

He revealed: "I’ve actually put on a stone and I’m the heaviest I’ve ever been. I actually need to lose some weight a bit lively, I really do."

Bradley revealed he's put on a stone during lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Brandishing the hamper, Holly joked: "Well these will help!"

Bradley is set to celebrate his milestone birthday tomorrow, with a special ITV tribute show going out tonight at 9pm.

Tribute show

However, Phil poked fun at the fact that Bradley has his own tribute show. He said it's only happening because "not much is being made at the moment".

"Lockdown has helped," the This Morning host quipped.

Speaking about his birthday, Bradley said: "It's come as a bit of a surprise."

"Your birthday?" Holly quipped. "You've had 60 years to get ready for it, Brad!"

However, Bradley explained he was talking about ITV's tribute.

Bradley had an early birthday celebration with Holly and Phil (Credit: ITV)

"It was only yesterday it seemed like I had my 50th birthday and then all of a sudden this thing’s happening on telly," he said.

"I feel quite humbled and emotional," he explained.

Bradley added: "I didn't realise it was going to happen."

