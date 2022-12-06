Strictly legend Oti Mabuse showed off a stunning hair transformation on the red carpet last night (December 5).

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional attended the British Fashion Awards 2022 on Monday evening.

She joined the star-studded event at the iconic Royal Albert Hall.

The glitzy event was hosted by actress Jodie Turner-Smith and saw an array of celebrities hit the red carpet in their best ensembles.

Oti Mabuse usually has dark hair (Credit: Splashnews)

Strictly legend Oti Mabuse shows off new look

Oti transformed herself for the occasion and showed off her brand-new orange hair colour that she styled in a wet-look.

Fans rushed to share their compliments after the star shared a snap of herself on the red carpet on Instagram.

She also shared a video of herself to her Stories, getting ready with her “glam squad”.

Oti shared a video of herself getting ready for the awards (Credit: Instagram)

Fans react to ‘stunning’ new look

Oti fans looked her style switch up.

One fan said: “Absolutely gorgeous, wow!”

“Just stunning,” gushed a second fan, while a third said: “Wowwwwwww” and added a series of fire emojis.

Another said: “This hair is silky, smooth, and perfect for you.”

“Stunning!” another declared.

Oti looked ‘stunning’ at the British Fashion Awards (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly legend Oti Mabuse steps down

Oti devastated viewers when she announced her departure from the show after seven years earlier this year.

The two-time winning pro dancer – who lifted the Glitterball trophy two years in a row with Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey – quit Strictly in Feburary.

She made a surprise return to the show last week when she appeared in the audience. It was also revealed that she had helped with the choreography of a group number.

At the time, fans rushed to share their joy at seeing Oti back.

“Queen Oti has returned! #Strictly #ITT #stagey #MusicalsWeek,” declared one person.

Another added: “So good to see Oti in the audience tonight, not to mention choreographing that opening routine #Strictly.”

Oti recently made an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Splashnews)

Oti’s career dealt a blow

When she quit Strictly, Oti went on to front an ITV dating show. However, sadly for the star, it didn’t become a big hit with viewers.

Even before the final episode aired, it appeared that it was set to be its last.

A TV insider told The Sun: “This will be gut-wrenching for Oti as it was her first solo presenting gig since quitting Strictly to pursue new opportunities.

“Expectations were high for the programme as she is immensely popular with the public and Romeo & Duet was given a prime-time slot.”

Many viewers at the time were simply not feeling the dating series, despite Oti’s best efforts.

“I’m sorry but what a crock, please don’t waste any more money on a second series, it’s really not worth it,” ranted one fan on Twitter.

“This show is just terrible. Not for a Saturday nights,” said a second.

