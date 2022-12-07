Doctors issue stark warning over Strep A treatment amid huge panic from fearful parents

Strep A UK cases are on the rise, and fearful parents are flooding doctors’ surgeries up and down the country.

Now, doctors have been forced to issue a stark warning to parents as things threaten to spiral out of control.

Strep A cases are rising in the UK (Credit: ITV)

UK doctors issue stark warning about Strep A treatment

Strep A deaths are on the rise in the UK.

A five-year-old girl from Belfast, Northern Ireland, recently became the ninth child to die from the virus.

Worried parents are now rushing their children to surgeries at the slightest sign of Strep A symptoms.

However, doctors have been forced to warn parents against doing this as surgeries are under threat of being overwhelmed.

According to the MailOnline, one surgery in Oxford has warned that it’s in danger of being overwhelmed amid the surge of kids falling ill with seasonal viruses.

It is now guiding worried parents to an online page designed to quell fears.

The page contains advice that attempts to calm growing fears. It details key signs that children could be seriously ill and need to be seen straight away.

Doctors have warned that surgeries could become overwhelmed (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

UK surgeries under threat of being overwhelmed as Strep A cases rise

A message from the GP clinic, seen by the publication, reportedly says: “We are in danger of being overwhelmed and unable to offer appointments to all the patients we need to.”

“However we understand it’s difficult to know when you or your child needs to see a doctor so to help with this, if you are concerned about a viral infection please look at this helpful advice before contacting the surgery,” it adds.

However, this issue isn’t just happening in surgeries.

A&E and casualty units across the UK are reportedly becoming “dangerous” places due to an increase in numbers.

Doctors union, the British Medical Association, has said that NHS England needs to start directing patients to NHS 111. This is to ensure that surgeries and casualty units aren’t overwhelmed.

Dr. Kieran Sharrock, the BMA’s acting chair of GPC England, said: “GPs are seeing an increase in demand about Strep A, but what mustn’t happen is that general practice gets overwhelmed.”

“We are already working at capacity, with too few doctors, and need to make sure that we remain available for other patients who need us,” he then said.

Nine children have died from the virus (Credit: Sky News / Youtube)

What is Strep A?

Group A Streptococcus, aka Strep A, is a bacteria that is usually found on the skin or in the throat.

Untreated, the bacteria can cause a number of health issues, with some even potentially life-threatening.

However, the vast majority of cases are relatively mild.

But, some cases aren’t, and can lead to impetigo, strep throat, and scarlet fever.

However, the virus can usually be combated with antibiotics if they’re prescribed early on.

There are a number of symptoms to look out for with Strep A.

These include a sore throat, flushed cheeks, a rash, muscle aches, fever, and sores on the skin.

Vomiting and diarrhea can also be symptoms of the virus too. It spreads through coughing, sneezing, and skin-to-skin contact.

