Son defended after banning his mum from her own mother’s funeral

A man has been defended on Reddit after he made the decision to ban his mum from her own mother’s funeral.

The story emerged on the site early this morning (July 7) and has already amassed hundreds of comments.

Reddit: Son bans mother from her own mum’s funeral

A young man took to Reddit this morning to seek advice on a sticky dilemma. The 20 year old explained his situation: “[Myself] and my brother Maurice are in charge of my grandmother’s estate. She left us everything and we are also organizing the funeral.”

He then gave some background on his family. “When I was 14, my mother married Jacques. He also has a son Henri (now 19).”

He claimed that his stepbrother was spoilt, which ended up causing problems for the family. “Henri complained that my grandparents gave Maurice and I better presents than him…. my mother went to my grandfather and said that unless they can treat Henri as a full grandchild, that they won’t have contact with us.”

However, his grandfather refused. As a result, the brothers were forced to contact their grandparents in secret, against their mother’s wishes. Sadly, the young man’s grandfather passed away during the pandemic. “Sadly, before I ever got to see him again due to my mother not allowing it,” the young man said.

He explained: “My grandmother told my mother that she broke my grandfather’s heart by taking her grandson (me) away from her father. My mother was unwelcome at the funeral unless she was coming to apologise to her father before he went in the ground and that she better not dare bring Jacques and Henri. She hung up the phone and they never spoke again. My grandmother never forgave my mother for this.”

He finished up by explaining that his grandmother had now passed away and asking whether it was unreasonable for him to ban his mother from attending the funeral. Apparently his mother wanted to make amends, but he had no doubt his grandparents would not want her there.

Redditors offer support to young man

Fellow Redditors were pretty unanimous that the young man was not in the wrong.

“It was so cruel of your mother to keep you from getting to see your grandparents for so long. I can understand how it would take a long time, if ever, for you to forgive her,” said one.

Another person agreed: “Your mother burned her own bridges, and weaponised access to you to get back at her parents. She made this bed, now she can sleep in it.”

A third person said: “Good for you both for standing up to them. I think it’s great y’all are honoring your grandparents.”

