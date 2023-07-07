Man refuses to honour dead sister’s wishes as he’s defended for not naming his baby after their abusive mother

A man on Reddit has been defended after refusing to honour his dead sister’s wishes.

The man posted the confession earlier this week – and his fellow Redditors were quick to show their support.

Reddit: Man refuses to honour her dead sister’s wishes

A man took to Reddit earlier this week to ask whether he’d be wrong NOT to honour his dead sister’s wishes. He wrote his post in the Am I The A*****e subreddit.

“Two years ago, my sister (I’ll call her Marie) passed away. She had a myriad of health problems, and though her death was not sudden nor a surprise, our entire family was hit extremely hard. My mother especially, as they were very close,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately, my mother was an awful person to everyone except for Marie. She was abusive to me and my other sister Anna in ways better left unsaid, but suffice to say we will have no problem throwing her in the worst, cheapest nursing home we can find once her mental state declines a bit further,” he then added.

Man set to go against his late sister’s wishes

The man then continued. “Before she passed away, Marie made it known that she would like the next girl born in our family to be named after our mother. Whether or not my mother put her up to it is something we’ll never know. Anna and I both agreed at the time, although I only did so because I didn’t have the heart to tell her no.

“Now that my wife is pregnant with our daughter, and I can’t do it. I can’t honor the woman who put me through so much hell,” he then said.

“I spoke with Anna about it, and she told me that I’d made a promise to Marie. She said that to go back in that word would be spitting in the face of Marie’s memory, and to think of it as honoring Marie and not my mother,” he then said.

He then went on to say that he understands Anna’s logic. “But emotionally I’m extremely unsure,” he said.

Man defended by fellow Reddit users

The man then said that his wife will support him whatever he does. He then said that if he did go ahead with his sister’s wishes, they’d put his mother’s name as the child’s middle name.

Reddit users were quick to show their support for the man, saying he isn’t in the wrong for going against his sister’s wishes.

“Don’t do it. Your daughter deserves a fresh start in life and a father that doesn’t cringe every time you say her name. You could instead, name her after your sister,” one commented. “NTA. Name your child what you want to name her,” another said.

“NTA. That wasn’t a fair thing that your sister asked you to do. If she’d been acting as a good sister at the time, she never should have asked it,” a third wrote. “You are not bound to honor your abuser, even if your sister asked you to. It’s as simple as that. You do not owe her memory something that will be painful to you.”

