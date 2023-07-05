Engagement party ‘descends into chaos as guest reveals the bride-to-be has OnlyFans to oblivious fiancé’

In a Reddit post, a woman revealed that her sister-in-law’s engagement party descended into chaos after she revealed that the bride-to-be had an OnlyFans.

However, unbeknownst to the woman, the husband-to-be was none the wiser about his fiancé’s secret side hustle!

The revelation caused much drama (Credit: Pexels)

Reddit woman reveals how engagement party descended into chaos

A bride-to-be’s engagement party descended into chaos after her fiancé found out about her OnlyFans account.

In a now-deleted Reddit post, the woman explained that she was invited to her sister-in-law’s engagement party. Speaking to the groom-to-be, she casually mentioned his fiancé’s OnlyFans. However, he didn’t have a clue about it.

“I was invited to my sister-in-law’s engagement party. At some point, I told the (now ex) groom-to-be that he’s very open-minded to marry sister-in-law when she used to have an OnlyFans account and even used to be stalked by crazy users in the past,” she wrote.

“Well, apparently her fiancé didn’t know about her OnlyFans account,” she said. “So you can imagine all the drama that created between them.”

Engagement party revelation causes drama

The woman then continued. She explained that the subsequent drama led to the bride-to-be running out of the party in tears. This left those present stunned.

“My husband tried going after her, but his twin brother stopped him and told him that this whole situation is his fault for bringing that troublemaker (referring to me) to the party,” she then wrote.

“I told him it’s not a surprise that he’s up for covering up someone’s past considering what’s in his and that made both him and their mother go off at me and my husband,” she then continued. “We ended up leaving in order to get away from my husband’s crazy family,” she then said.

“But he ended up blaming me for uncovering my sister-in-law’s past to her fiancé.”

However, the woman wasn’t going to let her husband blame her. She told him none of the drama would have happened if her sister-in-law had just been honest with her fiancé.

The bride’s wedding plans were ruined (Credit: Pexels)

Woman slammed by fellow Reddit users

The woman then said that the family want her to apologise to her sister-in-law. However, she isn’t sure whether she needs to. She asked her fellow Reddit users whether she should. Unfortunately, not many people were on her side.

“There is absolutely no way she didn’t have bad intentions when she brought up the sister-in-law’s OnlyFans account. I am very confident that making trouble was her aim, and the only thing she regrets is that some of it splashed on her,” one Reddit user wrote.

“As much as I think it’s a little bit odd to have a fiancé that doesn’t know about you having an OnlyFans, it’s obvious she wanted to start up drama to destroy their relationship,” another said.

“The audacity of this person to say that family enables bad actions after she knowingly and deliberately stirred drama at the party,” a third fumed.

