Man told off after cutting his son’s friend’s hair without permission

A man on Reddit has revealed he gave his son’s friend a hair cut without permission from his parents, leading to him getting a telling off!

The man said his 12-year-old son spent the day with his best friend. He then asked his son if he wanted him to “buzz his hair”.

After finishing up with his son’s hair, he then asked his son’s friend if he wanted him to “even out his bob”.

The man cut his son’s friend’s hair (Credit: Pexels)

Man on Reddit told off over haircut

Taking to Reddit’s Am I An A****** forum, the man wrote: “Today my 12yo boy spent the entire day with his best friend. I asked my son if he wanted to buzz his hair before his dad picked him up and I can do it while he and [his friend] play video games.

He said okay. I even let him put in some colour.

“When I was done with my son, I asked [his friend] if he’d like to even out his bob. His hair was like Kurt Cobain’s. He said no because he was going to get it short like my son’s.

“I said I could do that instead. He said okay. I even let him put in some colour.”

The man was slammed by Reddit users and the boy’s parents (Credit: Pexels)

The man then faced the wrath of the boy’s parents when he dropped him home later.

He said: “I dropped him off a couple of hours later. Well his parents called me like they were excited. They asked why did I cut [his] hair. I said I know right? You can now see his eyes.

“They said no. I had no business cutting his hair. I said I was surprised because [the friend] is way old enough to groom his hair. They said I should had asked. I said it’s hard to have a talk with people who think 12yo boys should get permission to style their hair.”

Many Reddit users shared their thoughts in the comments.

One person said: “You don’t take liberties with someone else’s kid like that. That’s common sense. You’re not the kid’s parent.”

Another wrote: “It’d be one thing if you were doing a little clean up, but you completely changed his hair and added colour.”

Someone else added: “Absolutely isn’t your place to make alterations to another person’s child.”

However, another asked: “A 12 year old can’t decide to get a haircut?”

