Man slammed for ‘sad’ behaviour as he ‘ruins’ child’s birthday party and ‘gets parents into trouble’

A man on Reddit has been slammed for ruining a child’s birthday party and getting their parents into trouble.

The man made the shock confession on Reddit yesterday (Wednesday, June 21) – and his fellow Redditors were not impressed.

The man saw a pool party taking place (Credit: Pexels)

Man ruins child’s birthday party

Yesterday saw a man reveal that he had ruined a children’s birthday party and got the parents into trouble. He made the confession in the “Am I The A*****e” subreddit on Reddit.

“I 32M live in an apartment complex with a pool. There is no active lifeguard or anyone really monitoring it like most apartment pools,” he wrote.

“On Saturday my boyfriend and I went to hang out at the pool around 2pm. We get there and it’s packed. Like wayyy too packed. I knew this couldn’t all be residents,” he then continued.

“There were maybe 25-30 Hispanic people with beer (glass bottles of modelo as well, double rule break, with the alcohol AND glass), loud music, and they were also using both of the grills on the patio. After investigating further it looked like one of the small families that I’ve seen around the complex was having a birthday party for their kid,” he then explained.

Man ruins party and gets family in trouble

The man then continued. He explained that his apartment complex has a rule stating that any outsiders using the pool must be checked in at the office.

“It doesn’t specifically say no parties but it says to be respectful of others’ spaces and not to hog items like the grills, hot tub, umbrella tables. My bf and I tried to lay out in the corner but it wasn’t working,” he said. “After another couple told us how displeased they were with this party too, my bf suggested we say something. We left and stopped by the front office and told them about the party.”

The man then continued, saying that around an hour later, the party looked to have been shut down. “This morning we got a note on our door from the hosts of the party,” he then said. “The note called us a*****s for what we did and now said they are under a ‘lease review’ where the office could decide to evict them if they want.

“So they thanked us for potentially getting a poor, small family kicked out. I said we weren’t the only ones who had a problem and if we didn’t do it they would have eventually gotten caught. I also told them that whatever happens is their own fault for blatantly breaking the rules,” he then said.

The man ruined the kid’s party (Credit: Pexels)

Man gets slammed by fellow Reddit users

It’s safe to say that many of the man’s fellow Redditors weren’t impressed with his behaviour.

“YTA [you’re the a*****e], you couldn’t take a day off from the pool to let a kid and his family enjoy their birthday? That’s just sad,” one Redditor commented.

“YTA. Apartment complex pools are sad and barren most of the time, and if a family wants to have a kid’s birthday party there and bring an hour of color and fun to such a place, you can probably find something else to do for a little while and have your lukewarm lie-down another day,” another then said.

“YTA. Honestly, this was a low-stakes issue that you took to the next level,” a third then fumed. “Did you have to put a family in danger of being evicted over it? Hardly.”

Others defended the man. “NTA They were breaking multiple rules and monopolizing a common area, preventing other residents from enjoying an amenity for which they are paying.”

Read more: Mum supported as her brother ‘bans’ her autistic son from his wedding ceremony: ‘I am so hurt’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story