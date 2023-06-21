Mum supported as her brother ‘bans’ her autistic son from his wedding ceremony: ‘I am so hurt’

A mother on a Mumsnet forum has been supported after revealing that her brother ‘banned’ her autistic son from his wedding ceremony.

Taking to Mumsnet, the mother of three teenagers explained that she and her eldest two are part of the bridal party. She then added that her brother refused to invite her youngest child to the ceremony, but said he could come after the ceremony and food.

The mother admitted she was left feeling “hurt” and “upset” by the fact that one of her children was left out.

A mother’s autistic son wasn’t invited to her brother’s wedding ceremony (Credit: Pexels)

Mum reveals her brother didn’t invite autistic son to wedding ceremony

Writing on the website, the mother said: “My brother is getting married and I’m one of the bridesmaids!

I have three kids. The older two are also part of the bridal party (both teenagers).

“My youngest son (also a teenager) has autism and is not being included. I’ve been told he can come after the ceremony and after food. So essentially an evening guest… right?”

I’m so hurt and upset over this, that one of my children are being left out of essentially a big family event!

She continued: “I’m so hurt and upset over this, that one of my children are being left out of essentially a big family event! It’s being done on the pretence of ‘this is best for him’, without consulting with us, his parents. The groom doesn’t spend any time with said son, so has no idea on what’s best and what’s not! My brother can’t see that he’s done anything wrong!”

The woman went on to add that the loud music and potentially drunk people would likely make her son uncomfortable.

The mum was supported by fellow users (Credit: Pexels)

People offer their support

Taking to the comment section, users sent their messages of support to the mother.

One person said: “I would also be exceptionally hurt by this. How do you think he would cope during ceremony and meal? As a SEN mum my heart aches for you.”

A second wrote: “They should have spoken to you. You know your child and what they can / can’t cope with – and, you are not going to put him through anything difficult.”

Another commented: “That’s awful. I would he so upset and unlikely to attend at all. Your poor son.”

And a fourth said: “This is awful behaviour on your brother’s part. That just isn’t behaving how you expect your family to behave.”

Read more: UK travellers can now enjoy a private after-hours tour of Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia

So what do you think of Rose’s news? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know